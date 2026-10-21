Yung Miami Joins Lil Baby and Kehlani for Rhythm Unplugged in Lagos

*The former City Girls rapper will make her first appearance in Africa as Flytime brings three international headliners to Nigeria's December concert season.

Yung Miami attends the 2024 Ebony Power 100 List at Nya Studios in LA. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

*Yung Miami is heading to Lagos, Nigeria, for her first appearance in Africa, joining Lil Baby and Kehlani as headliners of Coca-Cola Rhythm Unplugged on Dec. 21.

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Flytime announced the lineup for the concert, scheduled for the Eko Convention Centre. The event is part of the company’s six-night December celebration, which begins with Brandy’s House of R&B performance on Dec. 20.

For Yung Miami, the booking marks another milestone in her solo career following her success as one-half of City Girls. Lil Baby and Kehlani bring hip-hop and R&B to the same stage. The three artists will headline a concert series that has helped establish Lagos as a destination for major international performances.

Yung Miami Joins a Concert Series With 22 Years of History

Founded by Cecil Hammond in 2004, Rhythm Unplugged began at Fantasyland in Ikoyi, Lagos. Since then, the concert series has hosted more than 70 shows across Nigeria.

Its previous performers include Wizkid, Burna Boy, Davido, Tiwa Savage, Tems, Asake and Rema. International artists such as Megan Thee Stallion, Gunna, Tyla and Central Cee have also appeared.

Hammond, Flytime’s founder and CEO, reflected on how the concert series has grown alongside Nigeria’s music industry.

“When I started Rhythm Unplugged in 2004, my vision was simple: to give African artists a world-class stage and show the world what Nigeria was capable of. 22 years ago, we started building something we believed in. Since then, we’ve watched African music travel across borders, our artists become global superstars, and Lagos grow into a destination for the biggest names in international music. Now, the world is coming to us, on our own stage and on our own terms. This full-circle moment is incredibly special, and I’m proud of what we’ve built.”

Brandy Norwood (Matt Winkelmeyer-Getty Images-FILE)

Brandy, Kehlani and Yung Miami Lead Female Representation

Women will have a prominent presence throughout Flytime’s December programming.

As EURweb previously reported, Brandy will headline House of R&B on Dec. 20, one night before Kehlani and Yung Miami take the Rhythm Unplugged stage.

Flytime Chief Operating Officer Keke Hammond emphasized the company’s commitment to showcasing female performers.

“We’re incredibly proud of the female talent joining us this December. These are artists who are shaping music and culture around the world, and we’re excited to celebrate their achievements on our stage. Supporting and creating opportunities for women in music has always been important to us, and this year’s program reflects that commitment.”

The announcement also comes as Flytime expands its corporate partnerships. Coca-Cola returns as the concert’s headline sponsor, continuing a relationship established in 2023. A new agreement with Hennessy brings Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy into the event’s sponsorship network.

Flytime Announces December Concert Schedule

All events will take place at the Eko Convention Centre in Lagos.

Dec. 20: Flytime’s House of R&B, headlined by Brandy

Dec. 21: Coca-Cola Rhythm Unplugged, featuring Lil Baby, Kehlani and Yung Miami

Dec. 22–24: Flytime Fest Powered by Coca-Cola

Dec. 25: Flytime Circle

Organizers plan to reveal additional performers for Flytime Fest and Flytime Circle in the coming weeks.

The December lineup reflects Flytime’s continued efforts to connect African audiences with international performers while celebrating the music industry it helped develop.

Fans can find event information at Rhythm Unplugged’s official website or follow @rhythmunplugged on Instagram.

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