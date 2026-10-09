Brandy to Headline Flytime’s House of R&B in Lagos This December

Brandy – Getty Images

*Brandy is heading to Lagos to open Flytime’s December concert series.

The Grammy-winning singer will headline Flytime’s House of R&B on Sunday, December 20, at the Eko Convention Centre. The show, sponsored by Glenmorangie, kicks off six straight nights of Flytime events in the Nigerian city, according to the news release.

Her booking lands during Detty December, the holiday stretch when Nigerians abroad and global visitors pour into Lagos for its nightlife and music. Flytime’s shows are now a staple of the season. Last year’s lineup included Rema, Central Cee, Davido, Asake, Olamide and Flavour. Several nights sold out, and the biggest crowd neared 20,000.

The Lagos date caps a banner year in 2026. The Recording Academy and its Black Music Collective gave Brandy the Black Music Icon Award. She also earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Her memoir, “Phases,” opened at No. 1 on The New York Times Best Seller list.

Known to fans as “The Vocal Bible,” Brandy has influenced R&B for more than 30 years with her layered harmonies and inventive vocal approach. Her catalog includes a multi-platinum debut album and the Grammy-winning smash “The Boy Is Mine.”

“Brandy is one of the most influential voices in R&B, and bringing her to the Flytime stage is incredibly special,” said Flytime founder and CEO Cecil Hammond. “Brandy represents everything Flytime’s House of R&B celebrates, and she is the perfect artist to open our December season,” he added.

Cecil Hammond launched Flytime in 2004, and the company has since become a major force in Nigeria’s live music scene. Wizkid, Burna Boy, Davido, Tems, Rema, Asake and Olamide have all played Flytime shows. So have Megan Thee Stallion, Gunna, Boyz II Men, Bobby Brown and Bell Biv DeVoe.

“This December brings six nights, each with its own identity and experience,” said Keke Hammond, Flytime’s chief operating officer. “Opening with an artist of Brandy’s caliber sets the tone for the performances and hospitality our guests can expect all season.”

Flytime’s December 2026 calendar

December 20: Flytime’s House of R&B

December 21: Coca-Cola Rhythm Unplugged

December 22-24: Flytime Fest Powered by Coca-Cola

December 25: Flytime Circle

All shows take place at the Eko Convention Centre. Flytime plans to announce lineups for the remaining events in the coming weeks. Details are at flytimefest.com and on Instagram at @flytimeshouseofrnb.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Druski’s ‘That’s So Zion’ Skit Roasts the Wild Side of Former Child Stars

Sign up for our Free daily newsletter HERE