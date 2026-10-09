Druski’s ‘That’s So Zion’ Skit Roasts the Wild Side of Former Child Stars

The comedian blends Disney nostalgia, Orlando Brown-inspired interviews and JoJo Siwa-style dancing into a chaotic parody of life after childhood fame.

Druski roasts Raven-Symone Orlando Brown & JoJo Siwa

*Comedian Druski is taking aim at the unpredictable public personas of former child stars in a comedy skit that blends Disney Channel nostalgia, awkward celebrity interviews and outrageous dance moves.

In the video shared October 8, 2026, Druski plays Zion, a fictional former Disney Channel star from an imaginary sitcom called “That’s So Zion.”

The clip carries the caption “Kid Stars growup & be so Unpredictable 😂.”

As The Shade Room reported, the sketch prompted viewers to draw connections to several familiar entertainment personalities, including Raven-Symoné, Orlando Brown and JoJo Siwa.

The sketch turns Zion into a larger-than-life character whose increasingly bizarre public appearances blur the line between childhood sitcom nostalgia and celebrity parody.

Druski Turns Disney Nostalgia Into ‘That’s So Zion’

The montage begins with a fictional news report about a Pride Month parade, where Zion appears before the cameras.

Asked what advice he would give his 12-year-old self, Zion enthusiastically declares, “BE WHO YOU ARE.”

The video also flashes back to a family sitcom scene, complete with a television mother ordering Zion to his room.

Another segment parodies a discussion about racial identity between two women. The Shade Room connected that exchange to public comments involving Raven-Symoné and her wife, Miranda Maday.

The sketch uses those contrasting television moments to establish Zion as a character whose adult appearances are far removed from his childhood sitcom days.

Druski

Orlando Brown and JoJo Siwa References Take Center Stage

Druski continues stacking celebrity references throughout the montage.

During a fictional appearance on “Access Tonight,” Zion demonstrates his signature dance, the “Tip Rock,” with exaggerated footwork and an over-the-top performance.

The routine evokes the energetic dancing associated with JoJo Siwa’s adult entertainment persona.

Another mock interview takes a more provocative turn when Zion responds to questions about his Disney Channel years with sexually explicit remarks.

The Shade Room also identified an apparent reference to Orlando Brown’s widely discussed VladTV interview appearances, which have attracted attention for their unconventional exchanges.

Other scenes feature a red-carpet confrontation and a fast-food encounter in which someone mistakenly identifies Zion as a former Nickelodeon actor. Zion corrects the person, insisting that he appeared on Disney Channel.

Druski roasts Raven-Symone

Why the ‘That’s So Raven’ Connection Matters

The title “That’s So Zion” carries a recognizable Disney reference.

Raven-Symoné and Orlando Brown starred together in “That’s So Raven,” making their shared television history particularly relevant to the sketch’s references.

EURweb previously covered Raven-Symoné’s comments about Brown, including her decision to speak carefully about her former co-star because of their longstanding relationship.

The comedy does not depend on impersonating one celebrity. Instead, Druski combines recognizable interview styles, childhood sitcom imagery and exaggerated adult performances into a single fictional personality.

The result is a satire of the contrast between familiar childhood television images and the sometimes surprising public reinventions of former young performers.

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