Jay-Z Reportedly Targets Viral Druski Skit with Copyright Takedowns

The comedian's parody of the rapper's Roots Picnic appearance has reportedly been removed from several social media platforms.

Druski as JAY-Z with Ice Cube at the 2026 BET Awards/screenshot

*Druski’s impersonation of Jay-Z during the BET Awards has reportedly prompted copyright takedowns after clips of the moment spread across social media.

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During one segment, the comedian spoofed Jay-Z’s Roots Picnic performance, in which he donned a fresh afro after wearing locs for years. In the video, Druski wore an exaggerated afro-style wig while imitating the rapper, turning the hairstyle into the center of the joke.

According to SandraRose.com, Jay-Z’s team responded by sending cease-and-desist notices and filing copyright complaints to remove the clips. The outlet reported that notices also went to BET, ViacomCBS and Paramount. The rapper’s representatives have not publicly confirmed the report.

Black Media on X also claimed that several clips were removed from X following copyright complaints.

The Druski skit arrived after Jay-Z’s hair became a major conversation online. The rapper stepped out at the Roots Picnic in Philadelphia with a full afro, marking a noticeable change from the locs he had worn in recent years.

Beyoncé later addressed the look in a CÉCRED video released June 21. The video explained that Jay-Z had been preparing the change for months and planned the Roots Picnic reveal as a tribute to his late father, Adnis Reeves, who wore an afro.

The online chatter also followed earlier comments from Nicki Minaj, who had mocked Jay-Z’s hair on social media and claimed he wore a lace-front wig. Her remarks helped fuel renewed debate around his appearance.

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