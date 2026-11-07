Todd Bridges Wants to Flip ‘Diff’rent Strokes’ — This Time, He’d Adopt Two White Kids | WATCH

The actor reveals his proposed revival of the classic sitcom, discusses his ongoing divorce and reflects on racism, addiction and survival in Hollywood.

Todd Bridges (Music & Medicine) – screenshot

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*Todd Bridges wants to bring “Diff’rent Strokes” back to television, but this time, he’d be the one doing the adopting.

The former child star envisions a racial role reversal in which Willis Jackson, the character he made famous, becomes the adoptive father of two white children from a rural background.

And he’s already discussed the idea with Sony, although the company’s initial enthusiasm apparently has cooled.

During a November 1 appearance on Dr. Moshe Lewis‘ “Music & Medicine” interview series, Bridges also discussed his ongoing divorce, childhood experiences with racism and decades of sobriety.

For an actor whose career stretches from “Roots” to “Everybody Hates Chris,” the conversation ( scroll down to watch ) offered plenty of Hollywood history and a few surprises about his future.

Todd Bridges (Music & Medicine) – screenshot

Todd Bridges Wants to Reverse the ‘Diff’rent Strokes’ Premise

“I want to redo another version of ‘Diff’rent Strokes,'” Bridges explained, revealing that he’s trying to raise money for the project.

The original sitcom, which premiered in 1978, followed wealthy white businessman Philip Drummond, played by Conrad Bain, as he adopted two Black brothers, Willis and Arnold Jackson, portrayed by Bridges and Gary Coleman.

Bridges wants Willis to assume Drummond’s parental role, raising two white children whose unfamiliarity with his world would create opportunities for comedy and social commentary.

He also envisions exploring modern parenting challenges, particularly the technological divide between adults and children.

But don’t start looking for a premiere date.

“I’ve been talking with Sony,” Bridges said, explaining that the company was initially supportive but has become less enthusiastic.

No production agreement or official revival has been announced.

EURweb previously reported on Bridges’ interest in revisiting the sitcom. His latest interview offers a clearer picture of the proposed storyline.

Todd Bridges and Dr. Moshe (Music & Medicine) – screenshot

Todd Bridges Discusses Divorce, Racism and Recovery

The conversation took an unexpected turn when Dr. Lewis attempted to acknowledge Bridges’ wife.

“I’m going through divorce,” Bridges responded.

The actor, whose divorce filing involving Bettijo B. Hirschi was previously covered by EURweb, explained that he’s become comfortable spending time alone.

“I enjoy now just being with myself,” he said, describing a life filled with family gatherings, travel and independence.

Bridges also recalled discovering that a white child actor was earning five times his salary on a production in which Bridges had the lead role. His mother, actress Betty Bridges, demanded the disparity be corrected.

He discussed repeated police harassment during his youth and the emotional toll those experiences took.

Reflecting on his recovery from addiction, Bridges credited faith, personal support and a turning point during treatment in 1993 with helping him rebuild his life.

The wide-ranging interview also revisits his early career, including his role in the landmark 1977 miniseries “Roots,” his rise to fame alongside Gary Coleman and the challenges of navigating Hollywood as a young Black actor.

Bridges discusses the pressures of childhood stardom, his struggles with addiction and the lessons he’s learned about survival, family and self-worth.

Watch Todd Bridges’ full conversation with Dr. Moshe Lewis on “Music and Medicine” below.

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