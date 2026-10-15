Lizzo Says Weight Loss Changed How Fans Viewed Her | WATCH

The Grammy-winning singer says she felt healthy at her highest weight, but physical pain and unexpected criticism changed her perspective.

Lizzo/YouTube screenshot

*Grammy-winning singer Lizzo says her weight-loss journey revealed something unexpected about how people viewed her public image. While she wanted to feel better physically, some questioned whether changing her appearance would damage her brand.

During an October 7 appearance on “The Jason Lee Show,” Lizzo discussed her health, personal struggles, and the expectations surrounding her body. She explained that her decision to lose weight wasn’t driven by a belief that being heavier automatically meant being unhealthy.

“I was extremely healthy at my highest weight,” she said, according to First for Women.

However, Lizzo experienced joint and back pain that made performing physically uncomfortable. Those challenges helped motivate her decision to begin losing weight in 2023.

Lizzo in concert. (Photo by Moffly/Depositphotos)

The singer’s transformation also brought unexpected criticism. Some people suggested that losing weight could undermine the image she had built throughout her career. That reaction forced Lizzo to reconsider what audiences associated with her success.

“I said, is my brand being fat? One thing I had to realize is that my brand is joy,” she explained.

“So when I was bigger and joyful, all they saw was fat. That’s all people going to see is fat. But that joy was the thing that arrested you. Joy was the thing that got your attention. Joy was the thing that made you want to tune in and see what the [expletive] I was on,” she added.

Her weight has remained a public conversation even as her body has changed. As EURweb previously reported, she said she gained 20 pounds after reaching a weight-loss goal. Her latest comments suggest that changing her body also meant confronting assumptions about her identity.

Watch her conversation with Jason Lee below.

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