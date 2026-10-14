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Cardi B Goes Viral Cleaning Her Grandparents’ House, and Fans Have Jokes | VIDEO

The Grammy-winning rapper traded celebrity glamour for a broom during a birthday visit to the Dominican Republic, sparking playful reactions online.
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Cardi B deep cleans grandma’s house in the Dominican Republic
Cardi B/screenshot

*Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B is making headlines for something far removed from music: deep cleaning her grandparents’ house in the Dominican Republic.

Videos showing her sweeping and scrubbing floors have circulated online, prompting fans to revisit her famous lyrics about not cooking or cleaning. The rapper wore a casual outfit and flip-flops while helping wash down the floors. According to HOLA!, the hip-hop star visited her family in Castañuelas, a community in the country’s Montecristi province, on October 11.

Footage reportedly shared by her father, Carlos Almánzar, known online as Papa Bardi, captured Cardi tackling household chores. Watch the clip below.

@papabardi

#fypシ #viral #famous

♬ sonido original – papabardi

Cardi B’s Cleaning Video Sparks Playful Reactions

The video appeared on her father’s TikTok account and shows Cardi tackling everyday chores. The footage caught some viewers off guard, since they didn’t expect a celebrity of her level to do her own housework. In her hit song “WAP” featuring Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi raps, “I don’t cook, I don’t clean.” Naturally, fans couldn’t resist pointing out the contradiction between her lyrics and her cleaning skills.

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“Thought Cardi said she doesn’t cook, she doesn’t clean? Girl, you’ve been lying to me all this time?” one viewer joked.

Another commented, “She lied to us on this song…crying emoji x3.”

A third added, “I don’t cook, I don’t clean was just music after all; look at my baby brooming.”

Cardi B deep cleans grandma’s house in the Dominican Republic
Cardi B/screenshot

Fans Praise Cardi B’s Family Connection

Beyond the jokes, some viewers applauded the rapper for helping her grandparents rather than leaving the chores to someone else.

“She is one of the few I’ve seen never let money come in between her and her family,” one commenter wrote.

Another offered a simple reminder: “Humility is a beautiful trait. Don’t ever forget where you came from!”

Cardi’s father is Dominican, while her mother, Clara Almánzar, is Trinidadian. The family visit gave viewers a glimpse of the superstar away from her usual celebrity surroundings.

For fans amused by the contrast between her lyrics and the footage, the takeaway was simple: Cardi B might not cook or clean in a song, but apparently, Grandma’s house is a different story.

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About Ny MaGee

Ny MaGee is a Chicago-born entertainment journalist, filmmaker, and media producer with over 20 years of experience in Hollywood. A graduate of Columbia College Chicago with a background in film production, she has worked across film, television, publicity, and digital media. Ny’s bylines appear in outlets such as TheGrio, MovieWeb, Emmys.com and BET, where she covers film, TV, celebrity interviews, and pop culture.

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