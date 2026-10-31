Karlie Redd and Yandy Smith Celebrate Survivors at Courageous Awards, Receive Surprise Honors

The "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" stars were surprised with appreciation days during the Big Heart Foundation event.

Karlie Redd, Erica Thomas Adeyemi, Lakia Starks & Yandy Smith/Photo Credit: Freddy O.

*Karlie Redd and Yandy Smith honored 15 domestic violence survivors at the 2nd Annual Courageous Awards in Atlanta. The evening also brought a surprise for both women, who received official proclamations recognizing their philanthropic work.

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Redd’s nonprofit, Big Heart Foundation, hosted the ceremony Oct. 28 at Atlanta Central Library during National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Speaker and author Kie Fair and former Georgia State Representative Erica Thomas Adeyemi joined the “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” stars in presenting custom plaques to the honorees, according to the news release.

For Redd, a survivor herself, the cause is deeply personal.

“I know firsthand that finding the courage to walk away and rebuild your life is not easy,” she said. “The Courageous Awards is my way of reminding survivors that their pain does not define them, their voices matter, and there is hope and healing on the other side of survival.”

Surviors Group Photo/Photo Credit: Freddy O.

One of the evening’s most emotional moments came when Redd honored the family of a young woman she had mentored who was killed by her abuser. Later, District 7 Councilwoman Linda Pritchett surprised Redd and Smith with official proclamations. Oct. 28 was designated “Karlie Redd Lewis Appreciation Day” in Redd’s honor, while Smith was recognized with “Yandy Smith Appreciation Day.”

“God has a beautiful way of turning pain into purpose,” Redd said. “Having October 28 recognized as Karlie Redd Lewis Appreciation Day is an honor I’ll cherish forever.”

Smith, who returned for a second year, emphasized the importance of women supporting one another.

“When women come together with purpose, we have the power to change lives,” she said. “I’m honored to stand with Karlie again to celebrate these courageous survivors and remind them they are seen, supported, and never alone.”

Karlie Redd, Kie Fair & Erica Thomas Adeyemi/Photo Credit: Freddy O.

Fair urged men to take an active role in ending abuse. “Domestic violence is not just a women’s issue. It’s a community issue,” he said.

Adeyemi, also a survivor, spoke about the importance of healing. “As a survivor, I know the strength it takes to heal and reclaim your voice,” she said.

Host Lakia Starks led the program, which opened with a prayer from Pastor Stephanie Jennings. Gospel artist Isaac Carree performed, while DJ Massive provided music throughout the event. Bhorebly Events designed the setting, featuring lavender arches and lush floral arrangements around the stage.

Learn more about Big Heart Foundation. See photos from the event below.

Karlie Redd Proclamation Surprise/Photo Credit: Freddy O.

Yandy Smith & Daughter, Skyler/Photo Credit: Freddy O.

Karlie Redd/Photo Credit: Freddy O.

Karlie Redd, Kie Fair & Erica Thomas Adeyemi/Photo Credit: Freddy O.

Kie Fair, Karlie Redd, Yandy Smith, & Councilwoman Linda Pritchett/Photo Credit: Freddy O.

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