Exclusive Clip: Yo-Yo Honors Late Cousin with Homemade BBQ Sauce on ‘Downright Delicious’ | WATCH

Yo-Yo remembers her late cousin DJ while sharing the homemade barbecue sauce that brings heat, sweetness and smoky flavor to grilled chicken.

*Yo-Yo is bringing family memories to the grill in EURweb’s exclusive clip from Thursday’s “Downright Delicious with Yo-Yo.” The Oct. 8 episode finds the hip-hop legend paying tribute to her late cousin DJ through one of his specialties: barbecue.

Titled “Sauce Is Boss,” the episode centers on homemade barbecue sauce and the grilled chicken it transforms. Yo-Yo remembers DJ as a barbecue master and draws inspiration from that legacy while preparing the meal.

The sauce combines spices with smoky, sweet and tangy flavors, giving Yo-Yo plenty of room to adjust the balance. Fresh ingredients add another layer of flavor before the sauce meets the chicken on the grill.

EURweb’s exclusive clip offers an early look at the personal story behind the recipe and Yo-Yo’s approach to building the sauce. The episode turns a backyard cookout favorite into a way for Yo-Yo to celebrate someone she loved.

That connection between food and family has remained central to the series. In a previous EURweb exclusive interview, Yo-Yo described cooking as her “love language” and explained how feeding people brings her joy.

“Downright Delicious with Yo-Yo” returned to aspireTV in August with another round of comfort food, cocktails and familiar favorites. This season has taken viewers from enchiladas and chili cheese fries to chicken wings, stuffed jalapeños and catfish étouffée.

Yo-Yo also serves as an executive producer alongside Rochelle Brown and Sonia Armstead of Powerhouse Productions. The Grammy-nominated rapper has expanded her career across music, acting, radio, education and philanthropy while continuing her work in the community.

Watch EURweb’s exclusive clip above for a preview of “Sauce Is Boss” and Yo-Yo’s tribute to her late cousin DJ.

The season finale episode of “Downright Delicious with Yo-Yo” airs Thursday, Oct. 8, at 8 p.m. ET on aspireTV. Viewers can locate aspireTV in their area through the network’s channel finder.

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