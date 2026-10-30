California Father Charged in Stabbing of Wife’s Lover After Catching Them in Bed with Kids

Prosecutors say the couple's 2-year-old daughter and 4-year-old son were in the bed during the deadly attack.

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*An Anaheim father is charged with murder in the stabbing death of a man he allegedly found in bed with his wife. Prosecutors say the couple’s two young children were in the bed too.

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Ismael Pinedalopez, 34, returned home from work earlier than usual on Saturday, Oct. 24, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office. In the bedroom, he allegedly found Nicholas Garcia, 28, wearing only his underwear beside his wife. Their 2-year-old daughter and 4-year-old son were also in the bed.

Prosecutors described Garcia as a romantic rival of the defendant. They say Pinedalopez attacked him with a pocketknife, stabbing him multiple times. The children were still in the bed during the attack, prosecutors told the New York Post, which described the killing as a fit of rage.

Anaheim police responded to a reported stabbing at the home in the 700 block of N. Pine Street. Officers found Pinedalopez covered in blood. Garcia’s body was inside the bedroom. The wife and kids were not hurt.

Police arrested Pinedalopez at the home, the Post reported. He now faces one felony count of murder and one felony enhancement for personal use of a weapon.

Pinedalopez was arraigned Tuesday. If convicted on all counts, he faces a maximum sentence of 26 years to life in prison.

District Attorney Todd Spitzer said the children’s presence made the crime even more devastating.

“Violence is never the answer, and it is truly heartbreaking that these young children had to witness their father commit such a horrific act of brutality in their own home,” Spitzer said.

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