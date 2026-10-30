7 Questions That Reveal a Sharper Mind, and Why Some People Never Ask Them

From checking sources to asking follow-ups, these habits reflect what psychologists call intellectual humility.

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*Intelligence may show up less in the answers people give and more in the questions they ask, according to a recent piece on Bolde. The article argues that sharp thinkers regularly challenge their own certainty.

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Psychologists have a name for that habit. “Intellectual humility is simply recognizing that something that you believe might, in fact, be wrong,” Duke University psychologist Mark Leary told JSTOR Daily.

Leary also links the trait to curiosity. “The more you enjoy thinking, the more likely you are to be intellectually humble,” he said.

Here are seven questions that set sharper minds apart.

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“How do you know that?”

Sharp thinkers question where information comes from before accepting or sharing it. They understand the difference between a rumor and a verified fact. Leary suggests that upbringing can shape this habit. “Did your parents require you to sort of defend the things you were saying? So where’d you get that? Where’s that information from?” he asked. “What would change my mind?”

Being open to new evidence doesn’t mean giving up your convictions. It means recognizing that even strongly held beliefs could be wrong. As Leary explained, people can remain confident in their views while acknowledging, “Yeah, but I can’t be completely sure that I’m right about this.” “What am I missing?”

No one sees the full picture all the time. Recognizing gaps in your understanding opens the door to new perspectives and information. Research cited in the bolde article associates this willingness to acknowledge blind spots with broader knowledge. “Wait, what do you mean by that?”

Sometimes disagreements happen simply because people interpret the same words differently. Asking someone to clarify what they mean can prevent misunderstandings and keep a conversation from turning into an unnecessary argument. “Does this make sense, or does it just feel right?”

An answer can sound convincing without being accurate. Rather than accepting the first explanation that feels comfortable, thoughtful people examine whether the facts actually support it. That habit can help them avoid misinformation and misleading claims. “And then what happened?”

Asking follow-up questions shows genuine interest in what someone has to say. Instead of waiting for their turn to speak, engaged listeners encourage others to share more. Studies suggest that people who ask follow-up questions tend to be better liked. “Who benefits if I believe this?”

Information isn’t always shared without an agenda. Considering who stands to gain from a particular claim can reveal hidden motives or attempts at manipulation. It’s a useful question to ask before accepting something as true.

Questions like “What would change my mind?” and “What am I missing?” require a willingness to be wrong. That matters, because most people overrate how often they’re right. In one of Leary’s studies, adults looked back on recent disagreements and judged who was correct.

“The average person thinks they were correct more than two-thirds of the time, which can’t be,” he said.

Leary sees owning up to mistakes as a strength. He said admitting you’re wrong is “a sign of maturity and intelligence instead of weakness.”

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