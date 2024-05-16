New Imaginary Friends Film ‘IF’ | WATCH

The Office alum John Krasinski steps behind the camera to give us the experience of reliving our childhood. He also stars in the new Paramount film IF, which tells the story of a young girl who is visited by imaginary friends who no longer have kids who need them.

Krasinski’s character is a man who never lets go of having an extensive imagination. He brings light and fun to any room he’s in. Even if that room is a hospital room. As he prepares for a major heart surgery he tries his best to keep his daughter Bea (Cailey Fleming) in good spirits. After losing her mom she’s terrified of losing her dad as well. While making her hospital visits she encounters a strange person whom she later realizes is an imaginary friend.

She meets Cal (Ryan Renolds), who is desperately trying to place IFs, which of course stands for Imaginary Friend, with new kids who need that extra comfort an imaginary friend can provide. To keep her mind away from her dad’s medical issues Bea embarks on a journey to help Cal find the IFs a new home. As a child whose world has been turned upside down by the loss of her mother. She no longer engages in kid activities despite her father’s efforts and his connection to the joy of make-believe.

Helping Cal brought Bea back to being a kid again. She’s more engaging with her father when she visits the hospital. She begins to build relationships during her visits. She befriends a young boy who’s a patient and even gets close with her dad’s nurse played by Liza Colón-Zayas.

We spoke with Colón-Zayas about her experience filming IF and if it made her feel connected to her inner child.

“To watch IF, it was such a great reminder…that it’s okay to remember and think fondly of the things that made you joyful and sparked your imagination,” said Colón-Zayas. I had the same reaction to this film. Even though you’re watching this young girl get back in touch with her childhood. As an adult, you are taken back to those times in your childhood that brought you joy. You reminisce on the times when you could let your imagination run free.

You also get that sentiment from Krasinski’s character. “John is like a giant kid. He’s so excited. He embodies what the movie is about,” said Colón-Zayas.

IF will be in theaters May 17.



