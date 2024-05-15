Thursday, May 16, 2024
Watch Official Trailer for ‘Wicked’ Starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande
By Ny MaGee
*The hit Broadway musical “Wicked” makes its long-awaited journey to the big screen starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande.

Grande portrays Glinda, a popular young woman gilded by privilege and ambition who has yet to discover her true heart, and Cynthia Erivo is Elphaba, a young woman misunderstood because of her unusual green skin who has yet to discover her true power.

Per the synopsis: The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. Following an encounter with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads and their lives take very different paths. Glinda’s unflinching desire for popularity sees her seduced by power, while Elphaba’s determination to remain true to herself, and to those around her, will have unexpected and shocking consequences on her future. Their extraordinary adventures in Oz will ultimately see them fulfill their destinies as Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West. 

Universal released the official “Wicked: Part One” trailer on Wednesday — watch it above.

Wicked movie poster
Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande in WICKED / Universal

The cast of characters includes Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh as Shiz University’s regal headmistress Madame Morrible; Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton, Fellow Travelers) as Fiyero, a roguish and carefree prince; Tony nominee Ethan Slater (Broadway’s Spongebob Squarepants, Fosse/Verdon) as Boq, an altruistic Munchkin student; Marissa Bode in her feature-film debut as Nessarose, Elphaba’s favored sister; and pop culture icon Jeff Goldblum as the legendary Wizard of Oz.”

“Wicked” also features Pfannee and ShenShen, two conniving compatriots of Glinda played by Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots), and a new character created for the film, Miss Coddle, played by Tony nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman), per the news release.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians, In the Heights) and based on Gregory Maguire’s bestselling novel, “Wicked” is the first chapter of a two-part immersive experience slated to hit theaters on Nov. 27, 2024.

“Wicked: Part Two” is slated for a November 26, 2025, release.

