Saturday, June 5, 2021
HomeSocial Heat
Social Heat

‘2 Guys’ Broke into Phaedra Parks Car and Stole ‘Sentimental’ Items

By Fisher Jack
0

Phaedra Parks & car (Instagram)
Phaedra Parks claimed “sentimental” items were stolen from her car, including a gift from former “RHOA” co-star Porsha Williams. / Instagram

*“Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Phaedra Parks revealed on Instagram that her car was broken into — allegedly by “2 guys” who stole multiple items from inside the vehicle!

While sharing a photo of herself posing beside the damaged car on Wednesday, she asked that her followers message her if they “have any info” on the situation. Before that she explained, “Tonight at exactly 7:02 pm during daylight, someone (2 guys) broke into my car on Miami Circle exactly 11 minutes after I got out to drop off an item,” she captioned her post. The 47-year-old revealed that among the items that were stolen was a gift from RHOA star Porsha Williams.

“They jumped through the passenger window and broke my glove compartment, which was empty, and he took the gold glitter backpack @porsha4real gave to me for my birthday, which had my Canon camera in it with my sons’ recent graduation pictures on the memory card,” she continued. “You can’t see in my car. I have 360 limo tint, the items they took are sentimental to me,” she added.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Monica Talks Reflection, Forgiveness and Being Intentional with SiriusXM’s ‘Mike Muse Show’ [WATCH]

Previous articleTo Honor Black-owned Record Stores Vans and Record Store Day Releases ‘Songs for You’ Vols 1 & 2
Next articleTanji Reed Marshall: Commemorating 100 Years Since the Tulsa Massacre
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO