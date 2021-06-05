‘2 Guys’ Broke into Phaedra Parks Car and Stole ‘Sentimental’ Items

*“Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Phaedra Parks revealed on Instagram that her car was broken into — allegedly by “2 guys” who stole multiple items from inside the vehicle!

While sharing a photo of herself posing beside the damaged car on Wednesday, she asked that her followers message her if they “have any info” on the situation. Before that she explained, “Tonight at exactly 7:02 pm during daylight, someone (2 guys) broke into my car on Miami Circle exactly 11 minutes after I got out to drop off an item,” she captioned her post. The 47-year-old revealed that among the items that were stolen was a gift from RHOA star Porsha Williams.

“They jumped through the passenger window and broke my glove compartment, which was empty, and he took the gold glitter backpack @porsha4real gave to me for my birthday, which had my Canon camera in it with my sons’ recent graduation pictures on the memory card,” she continued. “You can’t see in my car. I have 360 limo tint, the items they took are sentimental to me,” she added.

