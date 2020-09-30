Press Release
Singer Jody Watley Expands Her Brand Into Home & Lifestyle and Wellness
“The Iconic and Always Fabulous Trendsetter Welcomes ‘Sanctuary’ Candle and Interior Room Fragrance Spray To Her Growing Brand Family.”
*“Sanctuary – an environment of love, safe place to fall… let’s fill these walls with happy times, fill these rooms with peace of mind-sanctuary is my home.” – Jody Watley
Jody Watley knows fragrance. Yes, the beloved singer is best known as a Grammy award winning pioneer in music, video, fashion and style – but she is also a successful entrepreneur and oversees Jody Watley signature brand line.
The iconic and always fabulous trendsetter welcomes the much-anticipated ‘Sanctuary’ luxury soy candle and fragrance room spray with its comforting notes of green tea, lemon and vanilla limited-edition, available now at https://jodywatleyshop.com
With so many people spending more time at home, Jody Watley decided there was no better time to send out the message of self-care and wellness that her brand is rooted in. “Healing vibes are so necessary especially in these times,” says Jody Watley.
“As an artist and songwriter, atmosphere has always been a place where great ideas sparked for me. A deliciously scented candle has always added to my creativity. In order to be productive, we must recharge to create great things; our homes should be that place which is why I am so excited about the ‘Sanctuary’ candle and fragrance spray line,” added Watley.
Her brand extension emphasizes wellness and self-care with a touch of affordable luxury offering the experience quality products at its best from the ever- evolving singer and songwriter.
Take a listen here to The Healing – APX Remix by Jody Watley
Nominations Announced for 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards – Da Baby & Roddy Ricch Top the Pack
*.via press release
BET has announces the nominees for the 15th annual “Hip Hop Awards,” honoring the past year in hip hop music across 17 categories.
Rising superstar, and winner of the 2019 Hip Hop Awards “Best New Hip Hop Artist,” DaBaby, leads this year’s nominations with an impressive 12 nods. Following his win for “Best Male Hip Hop Artist” at the BET Awards, DaBaby’s 12 nods includes ‘Best Live Performer,’ ‘Lyricist of the Year,’ ‘Hip Hop Artist of the Year,’ ‘Impact Track’ – Rockstar (BLM Remix) and two nominations in the ‘Song of the Year,’ ‘Best Hip Hop Video,’ and ‘Best Collab’ categories. Additionally DaBaby makes history, with two entries in the ‘Hip Hop Album of the Year’ category with “Blame It On Baby,” and “Kirk” both receiving nominations.
Roddy Ricch, another 2019 ‘Best New Hip Hop Artist” nominee, takes second place with an impressive 11 nods. Megan the Stallion, who opened the 2019 show, tied with global superstar Drake for third most nominations securing 8 nods each.
Other notable nominations include Future, who received 6 nominations. Lil Baby who received 4 nods. Beyoncé, DJ Khaled, Travis Scott, and Mustard each received three nominations.
Additionally, ‘Best New Hip Hop Artist’ Award nominees include Flo Milli, Jack Harlow, Mulatto, NLE Choppa, Pop Smoke, and Rod Wave.
The #HipHopAwards Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse nominees are:
▪️@beyonce
▪️@pericoprincess
▪️@iamcardib
▪️@1future
▪️@RoddyRicch
▪️@trvisXX
Watch the @HipHopAwards TUES OCT 27 9/8c, only on @BET! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/EYdEMthARP
— BET (@BET) September 29, 2020
The BET Hip Hop Awards is set to premiere on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 9:00PM ET/PT.
See below for the complete list of nominees:
BEST HIP HOP VIDEO
DABABY – BOP
DABABY FEAT. RODDY RICCH – ROCKSTAR
DRAKE – TOOSIE SLIDE
FUTURE FEAT. DRAKE – LIFE IS GOOD
LIL BABY – THE BIGGER PICTURE
RODDY RICCH – THE BOX
BEST COLLABORATION
DABABY FEAT. RODDY RICCH – ROCKSTAR
FUTURE FEAT. DRAKE – LIFE IS GOOD
JACK HARLOW FEAT. TORY LANEZ, DABABY & LIL WAYNE – WHATS POPPIN (REMIX)
MEGAN THEE STALLION FEAT. BEYONCÉ – SAVAGE (REMIX)
MEGAN THEE STALLION FEAT. NICKI MINAJ & TY DOLLA $IGN – HOT GIRL SUMMER
MUSTARD FEAT. RODDY RICCH – BALLIN’
BEST DUO OR GROUP
CHRIS BROWN AND YOUNG THUG
CITY GIRLS
EARTHGANG
JACKBOYS
MIGOS
RUN THE JEWELS
BEST LIVE PERFORMER
BIG SEAN
DABABY
DRAKE
MEGAN THEE STALLION
RODDY RICCH
TRAVIS SCOTT
LYRICIST OF THE YEAR
BIG SEAN
DABABY
DRAKE
J. COLE
MEGAN THEE STALLION
RAPSODY
VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
CACTUS JACK & WHITE TRASH TYLER
COLE BENNETT
COLIN TILLEY
DAVE MEYERS
DIRECTOR X
TEYANA “SPIKE TEE” TAYLOR
DJ OF THE YEAR
CHASE B
D-NICE
DJ DRAMA
DJ ENVY
DJ KHALED
MUSTARD
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
9TH WONDER
DJ KHALED
HIT-BOY
JETSONMADE
MIKE WILL MADE-IT
MUSTARD
HIP HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR
DABABY
DRAKE
FUTURE
LIL BABY
MEGAN THEE STALLION
RODDY RICCH
SONG OF THE YEAR
BOP – Produced By JetsonMade & Starboy (DABABY)
LIFE IS GOOD – Produced by Ambezza, D. Hill & OZ (FUTURE FEAT. DRAKE)
ROCKSTAR – Produced by SethInTheKitchen (DABABY FEAT. RODDY RICCH)
SAVAGE (REMIX) – Produced by J. White Did It (MEGAN THEE STALLION FEAT. BEYONCÉ)
THE BOX – Produced by 30 Roc & DatBoiSqueeze (RODDY RICCH)
TOOSIE SLIDE – Produced by OZ (DRAKE)
HIP HOP ALBUM OF THE YEAR
DABABY – BLAME IT ON BABY
DABABY – KIRK
FUTURE – HIGH OFF LIFE
LIL BABY – MY TURN
MEGAN THEE STALLION – SUGA
RODDY RICCH – PLEASE EXCUSE ME FOR BEING ANTISOCIAL
BEST NEW HIP HOP ARTIST
FLO MILLI
JACK HARLOW
MULATTO
NLE CHOPPA
POP SMOKE
ROD WAVE
HUSTLER OF THE YEAR
CARDI B
DJ KHALED
JAY-Z
MEGAN THEE STALLION
RICK ROSS
TRAVIS SCOTT
BEST HIP HOP PLATFORM
COMPLEX
HIPHOPDX
HOTNEWHIPHOP
THE BREAKFAST CLUB
THE JOE BUDDEN PODCAST
THE SHADE ROOM
XXL
SWEET 16: BEST FEATURED VERSE
BEYONCÉ – SAVAGE (REMIX) (MEGAN THEE STALLION FEAT. BEYONCÉ)
BIA – BEST ON EARTH (RUSS FEAT. BIA)
CARDI B – WRITING ON THE WALL (FRENCH MONTANA FEAT. POST MALONE, CARDI B & RVSSIAN)
FUTURE – ROSES (REMIX) (SAINT JHN FEAT. FUTURE)
RODDY RICCH – ROCKSTAR (DABABY FEAT. RODDY RICCH)
TRAVIS SCOTT – HOT (REMIX) (YOUNG THUG FEAT. GUNNA & TRAVIS SCOTT)
IMPACT TRACK
ANDERSON .PAAK & JAY ROCK\ – LOCKDOWN
DABABY FEAT. RODDY RICCH – ROCKSTAR (BLM REMIX)
J. COLE – SNOW ON THA BLUFF
LIL BABY – THE BIGGER PICTURE
RAPSODY FEAT. PJ MORTON – AFENI
WALE FEAT. KELLY PRICE – SUE ME
BEST INTERNATIONAL FLOW
MERYL (FRANCE)
KAARIS (FRANCE)
NASTY C (SOUTH AFRICA)
KHALIGRAPH JONES (KENYA)
STORMZY (UK)
MS BANKS (UK)
DJONGA (BRAZIL)
The Kingdom of Yahweh Turns 10: King Yahweh Celebrates with Miami Birthday Bash
*(Miami, Florida) — The Kingdom of Yahweh, a faith-based organization that serves people of all nationalities, celebrated its tenth anniversary in grand style with a party for the ages over the weekend of September 18-20, 2020. The invitation-only event, held in a palatial, white, exclusive, lakefront mansion in Miami, Florida also doubled as the 50th birthday bash for King Yahweh, its leader.
“I would like to thank you all for the birthday wishes, gifts, and love,” said the imperial majestic king. “My weekend was super amazing and I appreciate you all for making it possible,” he told the party-goers which included Shay Johnson, star of the popular TV show, “Love & Hip Hop: Miami.”
Johnson arrived at the party in style, in a splendid Rolls Royce with a personal driver at the helm, courtesy of King Yahweh. He loves to roll out the red carpet for his guests and it was no different for the reality TV show beauty. In a Facebook post, she raved about the excellent and superior service she received from the king, saying it was the best royal treatment she has ever had. He presented her with a gold necklace bearing the Kingdom of Yahweh’s emblem on it.
Ms. Johnson felt very special in the mansion as she posed for pictures and chatted with a multitude of people. She felt like the most special person on earth by the King’s staff and guests while the music played softly in the background as people laughed and dined on exquisite foods.
It is written, “In my father’s house, there are many mansions.” If heaven was on earth, the scenes from this incredible mansion have to be quintessential to the ones mentioned in God’s word. The 4-story home is indeed fit for a king. Replete with a gorgeous black Baby Grand piano, a classical pianist tickled the ivory as people gleefully celebrated the double honor, and each other, for making it through life as we deal with several pandemics at once, including race.
Attendees relished in the way people can live and love in this life—and not have to wait to die and go to heaven to experience. With two beautiful white Rolls Royce cars, a black Mercedes G-wagon, and an assortment of other high profile cars present, it left some in attendance in awe that this was happening at a social for an organization that takes pride in bringing joy into the lives of the less fortunate.
In 2015, King Yahweh was enstooled as a chief (king) in Ghana. He reigns over several territories in the nation. He is the first person in Ghana’s history to be enstooled in two different villages. He is responsible for actress LisaRaye becoming enstooled as a queen mother in Ghana. The elegant ceremony was held in a red carpet affair in Los Angeles on September 22, 2019. It coincided with the King’s and LisaRaye’s birthdays. It was such a big deal, the Wendy Williams Show covered it twice in the same week on her national TV show.
The Kingdom of Yahweh believes in identifying with people where they are today, and not judging them by the issues of life, but offering to be a light in their lives moving forward. “We want to help nurture people’s souls, no matter what walk of life they come from,” asserted the King. “Regardless of race, creed, culture, or religious beliefs, we serve as freedom’s global bridge to peace and prosperity for all nations to connect, network, and collaborate in fostering a better tomorrow for all people.”
Because of that mindset, the Miami mansion party welcomed guests from various walks of life. It gave a glimpse into what heaven is like: luxurious, fun-loving, and filled with people of different ethnicities and religious backgrounds loving on one another. With bases in Beverly Hills, Atlanta, and Miami, the Kingdom of Yahweh is constantly putting forth efforts to show love to people while they live, and not wait until a tragedy strikes.
To learn more, visit TheKingdomOfYahweh.org.
source:
Lisa Smith
[email protected]
Talladega College Names Angela Poole Ph.D, CPA, Vice President for Administration and Finance
*(Talladega, AL) — Angela Poole, Ph.D., CPA, has been named vice president for administration and finance at Talladega College in Talladega, AL.
Dr. Poole brings over 20 years of professional financial management, leadership training, executive coaching, and consulting experience to the institution.
She will develop long and short-range strategic financial plans for the College; direct and oversee the institution’s business functions; and provide leadership and administration for the Division of Administration and Finance by directing and overseeing budget administration, financial planning, accounting and investments, purchasing and contracts, administrative support, auxiliary enterprises, information technology, human resources, facilities, and risk management. As a member of Talladega’s senior executive staff, she will participate in institutional planning, policy development and problem resolution.
Dr. Poole is a seasoned executive whose expertise includes implementing plans for fiscal stabilization to manage expenses, grow revenues, and reduce debt. Her professional experiences include higher education administration, not-for-profit leadership, accounting, consulting, and systems implementation. She has also worked at senior levels with professional consulting firms, medical centers, local municipalities and state agencies.
Prior to joining the College, she served as a managing consultant for AMP Expert Solutions. Prior to AMP Expert Solutions, she served as senior vice president for business affairs/CFO for Bethune-Cookman University.
She earned a Doctor of Philosophy in Educational Leadership from Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU), a Master of Accountancy degree from Florida State University, and a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from the School of Business and Industry at FAMU. Dr. Poole completed a graduate certificate program in Institutional Effectiveness from the State University System of New York (SUNY).
She has been a licensed Florida Certified Public Accountant since 1999. She is also a certified Business Process Reengineering and Strategic Planning Practitioner and a trained Design Think facilitator.
Her current and past involvement in professional and civic organizations includes: Founding President of The Foundation for Wealth Building, former Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Tallahassee Christian College and Training Center, Lifetime member of the FICPA Scholarship Foundation, the National Association of College and University Business Officers, and Lifetime member of the Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University National Alumni Association.
source:
Mary Sood
Director of Public Relations
Talladega College
[email protected]
