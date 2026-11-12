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Trailer Drops for Michael B. Jordan’s ‘The Thomas Crown Affair’ | WATCH

The Oscar winner directs, produces and stars in the second remake of the 1968 heist film, due in theaters March 5, 2027.
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*The trailer for “The Thomas Crown Affair” has arrived, with Michael B. Jordan directing, producing, and starring in the new take on the classic heist story. Amazon MGM Studios will release the film only in theaters next year.

The studio describes the movie as a “visually breathtaking, sensual, and unexpectedly moving heist thriller.” Its tagline promises a story “where the most dangerous man in the room is the one nobody’s watching.”

Jordan, an Academy Award winner, leads a cast that includes Kenneth Branagh, Adria Arjona, Lily Gladstone, Danai Gurira and Pilou Asbæk.

Michael B. Jordan's The Thomas Crown Affair

The Thomas Crown character has nearly 60 years of screen history. The new movie is the second remake of the 1968 original. Norman Jewison directed that film, which starred Steve McQueen as Thomas Crown and Faye Dunaway as Vicki Anderson. Paul Burke and Jack Weston rounded out the cast.

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In the story, Anderson is brought in to find out who pulled off a multimillion-dollar bank robbery that Crown masterminded. The film earned two Academy Award nominations. It won Best Original Song for “The Windmills of Your Mind” by Michel Legrand.

The first remake reached theaters in 1999, and the 2027 release will arrive 28 years later.

“The Thomas Crown Affair” opens exclusively in theaters on March 5, 2027. Watch the trailer below.

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About Ny MaGee

Ny MaGee is a Chicago-born entertainment journalist, filmmaker, and media producer with over 20 years of experience in Hollywood. A graduate of Columbia College Chicago with a background in film production, she has worked across film, television, publicity, and digital media. Ny’s bylines appear in outlets such as TheGrio, MovieWeb, Emmys.com and BET, where she covers film, TV, celebrity interviews, and pop culture.

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