Trailer Drops for Michael B. Jordan’s ‘The Thomas Crown Affair’ | WATCH

The Oscar winner directs, produces and stars in the second remake of the 1968 heist film, due in theaters March 5, 2027.

Michael B. Jordan attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of “CREED III” at TCL Chinese Theatre on February 27, 2023, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)

Ad 0:00 Click for sound 0:00 / 0:00

*The trailer for “The Thomas Crown Affair” has arrived, with Michael B. Jordan directing, producing, and starring in the new take on the classic heist story. Amazon MGM Studios will release the film only in theaters next year.

The studio describes the movie as a “visually breathtaking, sensual, and unexpectedly moving heist thriller.” Its tagline promises a story “where the most dangerous man in the room is the one nobody’s watching.”

Jordan, an Academy Award winner, leads a cast that includes Kenneth Branagh, Adria Arjona, Lily Gladstone, Danai Gurira and Pilou Asbæk.

The Thomas Crown character has nearly 60 years of screen history. The new movie is the second remake of the 1968 original. Norman Jewison directed that film, which starred Steve McQueen as Thomas Crown and Faye Dunaway as Vicki Anderson. Paul Burke and Jack Weston rounded out the cast.

In the story, Anderson is brought in to find out who pulled off a multimillion-dollar bank robbery that Crown masterminded. The film earned two Academy Award nominations. It won Best Original Song for “The Windmills of Your Mind” by Michel Legrand.

The first remake reached theaters in 1999, and the 2027 release will arrive 28 years later.

“The Thomas Crown Affair” opens exclusively in theaters on March 5, 2027. Watch the trailer below.

RELATED NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: AI Wants to Drive Your Car, Fold Your Laundry and Maybe Take Your Job

We Publish Breaking News 24/7. Don’t Miss Out! Sign up for our Free daily newsletter HERE.