Cannon says the family was not planned but he has grown to want it no other way.

Nick Cannon visits SiriusXM’s ‘The Howard Stern Show’ at SiriusXM Studios on April 10, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

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*Netflix has set a Dec. 18 premiere for “Raising the Cannons,” a docuseries that follows Nick Cannon’s blended family, according to Netflix Tudum.

Cannon shares his 12 children with six women: Abby De La Rosa, Alyssa Scott, Bre Tiesi, Brittany Bell, LaNisha Cole and Mariah Carey. Romance is still part of the picture for half of them. “It’s an intimate look into my hectic life,” he says of the series.

The 46-year-old says his sprawling household was not deliberatley planned. “People get the wrong idea that it’s a cult, or it’s something that I set out to do,” Cannon told Tudum. “It wasn’t by design, but I’ve grown to want it no other way.” He admits the mothers rarely cut him slack. “I can’t win for losing, as they say.”

Cannon says uniting his children is his main goal. “If there’s a goal that I ever set out, it’s to truly bring all my kids together and spend quality time with them and allow them to have relationships with one another,” he said. He says the mothers have made that possible. “Up until this point, the mothers have been extremely helpful to allow me to do that.” They all live within five miles of each other, which eases school pickups.

Nick Cannon with Mariah Carey and their children/Getty

Abby De La Rosa, a Los Angeles radio host, DJ and podcaster, shares twins Zion and Zillion and a daughter named Beautiful Zeppelin with Cannon. Zillion received an autism spectrum disorder diagnosis before turning 2, and Abby has since become a leading voice for the autism community. “I think viewers will really fall in love with Abby’s strength and outspokenness,” Cannon says.

Alyssa Scott, a model and philanthropist, shares Halo and the late Zen with Cannon. She is also mother to Zeela from an earlier relationship. “She’s super funny, she’s super endearing and thoughtful,” Cannon says.

Bre Tiesi, who appears on “Selling Sunset,” is the mother of Legendary. She also works as a realtor and business owner and is preparing to open a Pilates studio and release a shoe line. “She’s a powerhouse, she’s a tour de force,” Cannon says.

LaNisha Cole, a photographer, artist and model, is the mother of Onyx Ice. The two became friends through a shared love of art before turning romantic, and they ended things in 2022. LaNisha now has a different partner. “She’s whimsical, an artist at her core, and she kind of lives in her own world,” Cannon says.

Cannon’s oldest children, 15-year-old twins Moroccan “Roc” and Monroe “Roe” Cannon, are from his marriage to Mariah Carey. The couple divorced in 2016 and keep in regular contact about parenting. Cannon calls Carey “the queen, the empress, truly one of a kind.”

Cannon’s career spans three decades. He first gained fame as a teen actor on Nickelodeon’s “All That,” and he now hosts “Wild ‘N Out” and “The Masked Singer.” The series also highlights Cannon’s health struggles, including his ongoing management of lupus nephritis, an autoimmune kidney disease.

Watch the trailer below for “Raising the Cannons.”

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