John Legend Headlines Soundtrack for Apple TV’s ’12 Days of Snoopy’ | WATCH TRAILER

Snoopy lands on Santa’s naughty list in the new Peanuts holiday special premiering Nov. 13.

John Legend performs at a concert in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, southern China, on 6 March 2018. (Photo: Depositphotos)

*John Legend, Leon Bridges and Laufey headline the soundtrack for “Snoopy Presents: 12 Days of Snoopy,” the newest Peanuts holiday special. Apple TV has released the trailer ahead of the special’s global premiere on Friday, Nov. 13.

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This time, Snoopy is in trouble with Santa. While the rest of the Peanuts kids remain on good behavior, the beagle lands on the naughty list. He has 12 days before Christmas to clear his name, and he learns that the holiday is about far more than what’s under the tree.

According to the news release, the music lineup is stacked. EGOT honoree Legend performs “Get Ready,” produced by Raphael Saadiq. Grammy winner Kamasi Washington teams with fellow Grammy winner Bridges on “Trying To Get There.” Grammy winner Laufey sings the standard “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” produced by Spencer Stewart.

Credit: Apple TV

Emmy-nominated composer Jeff Morrow wrote the score. Peanuts and WildBrain produced the special, which draws on Charles M. Schulz’s beloved comic strip. Josh Scherba, Stephanie Betts, Logan McPherson, Paige Braddock, Chris Bracco and Mark Evestaff serve as executive producers.

More Snoopy is on the way. Apple TV, WildBrain and Peanuts are now making “Snoopy Unleashed,” a new animated feature film. In the movie, Charlie Brown and his friends travel to the Big City after Snoopy runs off. Along the way, they learn that true friends accept one another exactly as they are.

Apple TV has streamed the classic Peanuts library since 2020 and has partnered on original Peanuts projects since 2018. An expanded deal with WildBrain, Peanuts Worldwide and Lee Mendelson Film Productions keeps the franchise streaming exclusively on Apple TV through 2030.

That catalog includes the original series “Snoopy In Space” and “The Snoopy Show.” It also features earlier Snoopy Presents specials, such as the Emmy-nominated “Welcome Home, Franklin” and the Annie-nominated “For Auld Lang Syne.”

Documentary fans can stream the Emmy-winning “Who Are You Charlie Brown?” and “Peanuts In Space: Secrets of Apollo 10.” Classics like “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” and “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” round out the lineup.

Watch the trailer for “Snoopy Presents: 12 Days of Snoopy” below.

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