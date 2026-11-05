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‘After the Silence’ Trailer Teases Deadly Mystery as Andy Richter Takes Dramatic Turn

Dónall Ó Héalaí leads Michael Marantz's crime thriller about a missing woman, with Tracy Spiridakos and Kevin Pollak also starring.
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After The Silence
Dónall Ó Héalaí as Ethan Walker in the crime/thriller film, AFTER THE SILENCE, a Well Go
USA Entertainment release. Photo courtesy of Well Go USA Entertainment.
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*The official trailer for “After the Silence” has arrived, offering a first look at a crime thriller starring Dónall Ó Héalaí, Tracy Spiridakos, Andy Richter and Kevin Pollak. The film debuts December 18, 2026, on digital and on demand.

Written and directed by Michael Marantz, the film follows Ethan Walker (Ó Héalaí), a former true-crime podcaster who returns to New England to investigate his sister’s disappearance. His search leads him toward a powerful man and a grieving widow who may become his only ally.

Richter plays Tom Holloway, a local who knows the area’s secrets. Best known for his longtime partnership with Conan O’Brien, Richter steps away from comedy for the dark thriller. The cast also includes Karren Karagulian and Melia Kreiling.

According to Collider, Marantz said the film explores how grief can influence people’s understanding of events and relationships.

After The Silence
Andy Richter as Tom Holloway in the crime/thriller film, AFTER THE SILENCE, a Well Go USA
Entertainment release. Photo courtesy of Well Go USA Entertainment.

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“At its heart, After the Silence is about what grief does to our perception, how loss can distort memory, fracture trust, and make the truth feel increasingly elusive,” he told Collider. “We wanted to tell that deeply human story with the momentum of a thriller: every image carrying tension, every silence holding a question.”

Sublimity Entertainment COO Alfredo Lara Orbezo also praised Richter’s unexpected dramatic performance.

“Andy Richter in particular delivers a performance that reveals a completely different side of his talent and will shock audiences,” he said in a statement published by Collider.

Marantz also composed the film’s music, working alongside cinematographer Tim Sessler to establish its unsettling atmosphere.

“As composer in addition to director, I had the ability to shape another layer of the audience’s experience, drawing them deeper into the film’s mystery and emotional landscape,” Marantz said.

Watch the trailer for “After the Silence” below.

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About Ny MaGee

Ny MaGee is a Chicago-born entertainment journalist, filmmaker, and media producer with over 20 years of experience in Hollywood. A graduate of Columbia College Chicago with a background in film production, she has worked across film, television, publicity, and digital media. Ny’s bylines appear in outlets such as TheGrio, MovieWeb, Emmys.com and BET, where she covers film, TV, celebrity interviews, and pop culture.

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