EURweb | Black News, Culture, Entertainment & More

Black News, Black Culture, Black People Forever | EURweb

Subscribe
Entertainment

Taye Diggs to Star as Balthasar in FOX Holiday Event ‘The Chosen: The Three Kings’

The actor joins Piter Marek and Rahul Rai as the three kings in the final chapter of the show's Christmas trilogy.
Add EUR on Google
Taye Diggs to Star as Balthasar in FOX Holiday Event 'The Chosen: The Three Kings'
0:00 / 0:00

*Taye Diggs is heading to FOX for the holidays. The award-winning actor will star in “The Chosen: The Three Kings,” which premieres Monday, Dec. 14, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The special streams the next day on Hulu.

According to the news release, Diggs plays Balthasar, one of three kings who follow a mysterious light to Bethlehem. Piter Marek joins him as Melchior, and Rahul Rai plays Gaspar. Sara Anne and Raj Bond appear as Young Mary and Joseph.

The 90-minute event closes out the Christmas trilogy from “The Chosen.” This chapter views the birth of Jesus from the perspective of the travelers who came the greatest distance to see him.

The official synopsis reads: “An impossible bright light over the tiny town of Bethlehem astonishes even distant lands. But for three kings, it fulfills a prophecy signaling the birth of a new ruler. Terrified of regime change or even death, they set out on a high-stakes journey to pay tribute to the newborn king. But when they arrive, their shocking discovery changes their lives, and the entire world, forever.”

Taye Diggs to Star as Balthasar in FOX Holiday Event 'The Chosen: The Three Kings'

Scroll to continue reading

RECENT News

Diggs brings a long list of stage and screen credits to the role. He led the series “Private Practice,” “Murder in the First” and “All American.” His films include “How Stella Got Her Groove Back,” “The Wood,” “The Best Man” and “Terry McMillan Presents His, Hers & Ours.”

Theater fans know him as the original Benjamin Coffin III in the musical “Rent,” a part he repeated in the film version. His Broadway work also includes “Chicago,” “Moulin Rouge,” “Wicked,” and “Hedwig and the Angry Inch.”

Marek is best known for his recurring role as Nik Korpal on “The Blacklist.” He has also appeared on “Chicago Fire,” “Blue Bloods,” “NCIS” and “The Sopranos.” His Broadway credits include “Cyrano de Bergerac,” “Disgraced” and “Punch.”

Rai recently filmed a two-episode guest arc on Prime Video’s “Ballard.” His television work includes HBO’s “Barry,” Netflix’s “A Man on the Inside” and “The Upshaws,” and Freeform’s “Grown-ish.” He made his feature debut as the lead in the romantic comedy “When Harry Tries to Marry.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Elon Musk is Worth $888 Billion — Here’s Who Rounds Out the Top 10

Sign up for our Free daily newsletter HERE

About Ny MaGee

Ny MaGee is a Chicago-born entertainment journalist, filmmaker, and media producer with over 20 years of experience in Hollywood. A graduate of Columbia College Chicago with a background in film production, she has worked across film, television, publicity, and digital media. Ny’s bylines appear in outlets such as TheGrio, MovieWeb, Emmys.com and BET, where she covers film, TV, celebrity interviews, and pop culture.

Tell Us What’s on Your Mind!

Tell us what we’re doing right and wrong. Tell us what you want from EURweb.

Send Us Feedback
eurweb logo everything urban + radioscope

Black Entertainment. Celebrity News. Culture. Delivered Daily.

Stay connected to the stories that matter. Get EURweb’s latest celebrity headlines, exclusive interviews, entertainment news and cultural updates delivered straight to your inbox.

  • Plus, subscribe for a chance to win a $100 Amazon gift card, subject to the promotion’s official rules.

Never miss another exclusive.

The latest news, exclusives, Founder Voices and more delivered to you.

Follow EURweb on Google

You’ll also like…