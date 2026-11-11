Taye Diggs to Star as Balthasar in FOX Holiday Event ‘The Chosen: The Three Kings’

The actor joins Piter Marek and Rahul Rai as the three kings in the final chapter of the show's Christmas trilogy.

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*Taye Diggs is heading to FOX for the holidays. The award-winning actor will star in “The Chosen: The Three Kings,” which premieres Monday, Dec. 14, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The special streams the next day on Hulu.

According to the news release, Diggs plays Balthasar, one of three kings who follow a mysterious light to Bethlehem. Piter Marek joins him as Melchior, and Rahul Rai plays Gaspar. Sara Anne and Raj Bond appear as Young Mary and Joseph.

The 90-minute event closes out the Christmas trilogy from “The Chosen.” This chapter views the birth of Jesus from the perspective of the travelers who came the greatest distance to see him.

The official synopsis reads: “An impossible bright light over the tiny town of Bethlehem astonishes even distant lands. But for three kings, it fulfills a prophecy signaling the birth of a new ruler. Terrified of regime change or even death, they set out on a high-stakes journey to pay tribute to the newborn king. But when they arrive, their shocking discovery changes their lives, and the entire world, forever.”

Diggs brings a long list of stage and screen credits to the role. He led the series “Private Practice,” “Murder in the First” and “All American.” His films include “How Stella Got Her Groove Back,” “The Wood,” “The Best Man” and “Terry McMillan Presents His, Hers & Ours.”

Theater fans know him as the original Benjamin Coffin III in the musical “Rent,” a part he repeated in the film version. His Broadway work also includes “Chicago,” “Moulin Rouge,” “Wicked,” and “Hedwig and the Angry Inch.”

Marek is best known for his recurring role as Nik Korpal on “The Blacklist.” He has also appeared on “Chicago Fire,” “Blue Bloods,” “NCIS” and “The Sopranos.” His Broadway credits include “Cyrano de Bergerac,” “Disgraced” and “Punch.”

Rai recently filmed a two-episode guest arc on Prime Video’s “Ballard.” His television work includes HBO’s “Barry,” Netflix’s “A Man on the Inside” and “The Upshaws,” and Freeform’s “Grown-ish.” He made his feature debut as the lead in the romantic comedy “When Harry Tries to Marry.”

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