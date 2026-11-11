Elon Musk is Worth $888 Billion — Here’s Who Rounds Out the Top 10

The latest billionaire ranking shows just how far Musk has separated himself from the pack — and how thoroughly technology dominates extreme wealth.

Technology fortunes dominate the world’s billionaire elite – via eurAI

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*Elon Musk isn’t merely the world’s richest person. Based on the latest figures cited by Investopedia, he’s sitting on an estimated $888 billion fortune, more than three times the wealth of the person in second place.

The figures, drawn from the Bloomberg Billionaires Index and current as of Sept. 1, 2026, put Google co-founder Larry Page at No. 2 with $291 billion, followed by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos at $281 billion.

Investopedia notes that billionaire fortunes can fluctuate significantly because much of their wealth remains tied to publicly traded companies.

Even with those daily swings, the Sept. 1 snapshot reveals a staggering wealth gap at the very top, with Musk nearly $600 billion ahead of his closest rival.

To put that nearly $600 billion gap into perspective, Musk could theoretically lose Larry Page’s entire $291 billion fortune and still remain the richest person on the planet, based on those September 1 estimates.

The World’s 10 Richest People

Here’s the full ranking and estimated net worth as of Sept. 1, 2026:

Elon Musk — $888 billion Larry Page — $291 billion Jeff Bezos — $281 billion Sergey Brin — $271 billion Michael Dell — $232 billion Mark Zuckerberg — $204 billion Larry Ellison — $204 billion Jensen Huang — $183 billion Steve Ballmer — $177 billion Bernard Arnault — $157 billion

Musk’s lead is the number that jumps off the page. His estimated fortune exceeds Page’s by nearly $600 billion.

Together, the 10 fortunes total nearly $2.9 trillion, underscoring just how much wealth is concentrated among a remarkably small group of people.

Tech Money Owns This List

There’s another striking pattern: nine of the 10 fortunes are rooted in technology.

Google, Amazon, Dell, Meta, Oracle, Nvidia and Microsoft are represented alongside Musk’s business empire. French billionaire Bernard Arnault, chairman and CEO of luxury conglomerate LVMH, is the only member of the top 10 whose primary fortune doesn’t come from tech.

It’s a dramatic shift from earlier eras when oil, industrial manufacturing, retail and finance produced many of the world’s biggest fortunes.

Musk’s Wealth Has Entered Different Territory

EURweb has been tracking that acceleration for years. In 2024, when Musk’s fortune was estimated at roughly $250 billion, EURweb reported on projections that he could eventually become the world’s first trillionaire.

By June 2026, EURweb was examining the broader implications of Musk’s enormous fortune after his wealth crossed the trillion-dollar threshold following SpaceX’s public offering. His estimated wealth has since moved lower, underscoring just how quickly these paper fortunes can change.

Still, the Sept. 1 snapshot tells its own story: at $888 billion, Musk isn’t simply No. 1. There’s a $597 billion gulf between him and No. 2.

And among the world’s 10 richest people, technology isn’t just represented. It practically owns the room.

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