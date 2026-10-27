Jay-Z to Headline Apple Music Super Bowl LXI Halftime Show: ‘A Dream Come True’

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says he asked years ago that the rap icon take the halftime stage himself one day.

Rapper/producer Jay-Z (Shawn Corey Carter) arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix’s ‘The Harder They Fall’ held at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on October 13, 2021, in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency)

*Jay-Z will headline the Apple Music Super Bowl LXI Halftime Show. Apple Music, the NFL, and Roc Nation announced on Oct. 26 that the rap icon will perform at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2027.

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For Jay-Z, the moment caps a milestone run. “From ‘Reasonable Doubt’ to standing on the Super Bowl Halftime stage, this has been a journey,” he said, per the news release. “Thirty years of music, work, and culture on the world’s biggest stage. This run continues to be a dream come true.”

This year marked the 30th anniversary of “Reasonable Doubt,” his debut album. The yearlong JAY-Z 30 celebration featured immersive fan experiences and limited-edition products. He also set attendance records with three sold-out shows at Yankee Stadium and packed venues in London, Paris and Los Angeles.

The booking fulfills a wish NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has held for years. “When we first reached an agreement with Roc Nation to produce the show, I had just one request: that Jay-Z take the stage himself one day, whenever the moment felt right to him,” Goodell said. “I couldn’t be more excited for fans around the world to experience the artistry, creativity and cultural impact he will bring to the Super Bowl stage.”

Apple shares that excitement. “We’ve had the privilege of working closely with him these last few years to bring some of the world’s most exciting and prolific artists to the Super Bowl Halftime Show stage and we are so thrilled that he will be taking that stage himself this year,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of music and international content.

Roc Nation will executive produce the telecast and serve as strategic entertainment advisor for the performance. Hamish Hamilton will direct.

Jay-Z brings a decorated résumé to the stage. He has won 25 Grammy Awards and four Emmys. He was also the first hip-hop artist inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and he joined the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2021.

The show will air on ESPN, ABC and Disney+, and fans can stream it on mobile devices through NFL+. Spanish-language coverage will run on ESPN Deportes and Disney+, with a separate presentation on Univision.

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