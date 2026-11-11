RZA Teams with WA-CHAA! for Limited-Edition Spicy Peanut and Vinyl Collection

The limited-edition set pairs spicy Sichuan peanuts with a Tiny Vinyl record introduced by the Wu-Tang Clan star.

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*RZA of Wu-Tang Clan is bringing his love of kung fu to the snack aisle. The hip-hop legend has partnered with spicy Sichuan peanut brand WA-CHAA! on a limited-edition set called The Grandmaster Collection.

At the center of the set is a collectible Tiny Vinyl record. It features the brand’s kung fu theme song and an introduction from RZA. He tells the story of Huang Fei Hong, the Chinese martial artist and folk hero who inspired more than 100 kung fu films. The B-side holds outtakes from peanut-inspired kung fu movies.

WA-CHAA! is the American rebrand of Huang Fei Hong, a peanut snack that is a household name across China. RZA also studied the kung fu style the master created.

“WA-CHAA! is a legit Chinese snack and has kung fu in its history, so it was a natural fit for me,” RZA said, per the news release. “Kung fu, spicy peanuts, and a tiny vinyl record, who else could they have collaborated with?”

The set includes a custom animated turntable slipmat. Its artwork draws from a real manual of Huang Fei Hong’s Hung Gar kung fu moves, and the images move as the record spins.

Heat seekers get an exclusive flavor called Final Heat. The brand calls it its spiciest blend yet. It uses Shuan Shuan La, a rare regional Chinese pepper also known as the “Swish-Swish” pepper. According to WA-CHAA!, no U.S. snack has used the pepper before.

Buyers also receive an 8-pack box of each of the brand’s four regular flavors. Those are Original Heat, Double Heat, Salt & Sichuan Peppercorn and Sichuan Barbecue.

Founder Anmao Sun said the brand has deep family roots. “My father started Huang Fei Hong decades ago and named it out of his love of kung fu movies. Like many Chinese Americans, we grew up with it in our pantry,” Sun said.

RZA added that the peanuts hit close to home. “It’s been a great fit, and the nuts remind me of my favorite Sichuan spot in New York.”

The collection launches Nov. 11 at wa-chaa.com for $98. Supplies are limited.

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