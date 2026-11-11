Jordan Fisher to Star as Prince’s ‘The Kid’ in Broadway’s ‘Purple Rain’ Musical

The "Hamilton" and "Dear Evan Hansen" star is originating his first Broadway role in the Prince musical, which opens April 12.

Jordan Fisher to Star as Prince’s ‘The Kid’

Ad 0:00 Click for sound 0:00 / 0:00

*Jordan Fisher will take on Prince’s most famous character on Broadway. The actor will star as “The Kid” in the stage musical adaptation of “Purple Rain,” which begins performances Friday, March 12, at the Majestic Theatre.

The role marks a first for Fisher. Although he has an extensive list of Broadway credits, this will be his first time originating a role on the Great White Way, TwinCities.com reports.

Theater audiences may recognize Fisher as Christian in “Moulin Rouge!” and Evan in “Dear Evan Hansen.” His other credits include Anthony in “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street,” Laurens/Philip in “Hamilton,” and an appearance in “Hadestown.” He has also reached screen audiences, winning “Dancing With the Stars” and appearing in “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before.”

In “Purple Rain,” Fisher plays a young musician pursuing his breakthrough in the Minneapolis club scene while navigating turmoil at home and a new romance. The story loosely follows Prince’s own life.

The pop, rock, funk musician Prince in concert at the annual Sziget Festival in Budapest, Hungary, on Tuesday, August 4, 2011. — Photo by Northfoto

The production also brings the film’s celebrated music to the stage. “Purple Rain” won an Oscar for its songs, including “Let’s Go Crazy,” “When Doves Cry” and “Take Me With U.” The soundtrack also earned two Grammy Awards.

Saheem Ali, who directed “Buena Vista Social Club,” will helm the Broadway production, with Peter Duchan writing the story. Prince’s longtime collaborators are also involved. Bobby Z and Morris Hayes, both former bandmates and musical collaborators, are serving as music advisers.

The Broadway production follows an earlier version that premiered in 2025 in Prince’s hometown of Minneapolis. That staging featured a story by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, direction by Lileana Blain-Cruz and Kris Kollins as “The Kid.” Prince died in 2016.

Fisher will not perform every show. An alternate is scheduled to play “The Kid” on Tuesday evenings and Wednesday matinees. Additional casting announcements are expected.

Performances begin March 12, ahead of the musical’s official opening Monday, April 12. Tickets are available through Telecharge.

Watch Jordan Fisher’s announcement video below.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Druski Becomes Elizabeth Holmes in ‘SNL’ Spoof of Nathan Fielder Documentary

Sign up for our Free daily newsletter HERE