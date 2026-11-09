Druski Becomes Elizabeth Holmes in ‘SNL’ Spoof of Nathan Fielder Documentary | WATCH

The comedian’s hosting debut included a parody of Nathan Fielder’s documentary about the convicted Theranos founder.

Druski as Elizabeth Holmes on SNL/YouTube screenshot

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*Druski used his “Saturday Night Live” hosting debut to take on one of his most unexpected characters yet: convicted Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes.

In a Nov. 7 sketch, the comedian wore a blonde wig, blue contacts and prosthetics to play Holmes. Jane Wickline also played the former CEO, and the two traded the line “I’m always being real,” Rolling Stone reports.

Druski cast himself after hunting for the right actor for a reenactment. “I just need to find somebody who can truly embody her character,” he said while staring into a mirror. The bit leans on the white-woman impressions that fueled his rise online.

Titled “Dru Can See Everything,” the sketch spoofs “You Can See Everything,” the A24 documentary from Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim. In the parody, Holmes and her partner, Billy Evans (Ben Marshall), pitch Druski on making their film before settling on Fielder.

Druski isn’t buying it. “Y’all have some of the weirdest, freakiest vibes I’ve ever seen,” he tells the couple. Then he leans toward the camera and whispers, “Whatever they say this bitch did, she done did that s–t.”

He’s no kinder about the medical device Holmes shows him, calling it “the most Temu-ass piece of s–t I’ve ever seen in my life.”

The real film, which opened Oct. 16, follows Holmes and Evans starting 34 days before she reported to federal prison in May 2023. A jury convicted Holmes in 2022 on four counts of defrauding investors. In the documentary, she maintains she did nothing wrong, EURweb reported.

Druski, born Drew Desbordes, made history as the first online creator to host “SNL.” He gained fame through character-driven sketches on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

Next up is “Collect & Praise,” a semi-scripted Netflix series built around his megachurch pastor character. The show premieres Dec. 1 and launches his multiyear deal with the streamer.

Watch Druski as Elizabeth Holmes on SNL below.

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