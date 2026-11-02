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Druski Drops Trailer for Netflix Series ‘Collect & Praise’ as Part of Multiyear Deal | WATCH

The semi-scripted series brings his megachurch pastor character to the streamer ahead of his “Saturday Night Live” hosting debut.
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Druski Drops Trailer for Netflix Series 'Collect & Praise' as Part of Multiyear Deal
Credit: Netflix

*Druski is bringing his megachurch pastor character to Netflix, and the trailer has arrived. “Collect & Praise,” a semi-scripted comedy series, premieres Dec. 1.

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The show launches a multiyear partnership between Netflix, Druski and his company, 4LIFERS Entertainment, Netflix announced on Tudum. The creator of the viral “Coulda Been Records” franchise will deliver exclusive content to the streamer.

Druski said the deal gives his team room to grow. “This partnership with Netflix will give me the resources to build on that comedy foundation and bring my work to a new global audience,” he said. “It’s a tremendous opportunity for our team at 4LIFERS Entertainment to expand our reach, develop original programming for the masses and take our creativity to new heights.”

Druski has turned Viral Skits into Bigger Hollywood Bets - enhanced screenshot
Druski has turned Viral Skits into Bigger Hollywood Bets – enhanced screenshot

John Derderian, the Netflix vice president who oversees Next Gen Content, pointed to the comedian’s knack for memorable personas. “Druski has a gift for building characters that people can’t stop talking about,” he said. “Collect & Praise is just the beginning, and we welcome Druski to Netflix,” Derderian added.

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Netflix will also license part of his existing library, including “Coulda Been Love,” “Coulda Been Daddy,” “Coulda Been Records Auditions” and a selection of his skits.

The deal caps a banner stretch for the comedian. On Nov. 7, he will become the first digital content creator to host “Saturday Night Live.” He also recently became the youngest host in BET Awards history and landed on the cover of TIME’s 2026 TIME100 Next issue.

Rolling Stone ranked him No. 1 on its Most Influential Creator list. Complex named him the “Funniest Person on the Internet Right Now” for the second straight year.

Druski started posting skits on Instagram in 2017 and now counts nearly 40 million followers across platforms. He has appeared in the films “House Party,” “Praise This,” and “Livestream from Hell,” along with music videos for Drake, Jack Harlow and Lil Yachty.

Watch the “Collect & Praise” trailer below.

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About Ny MaGee

Ny MaGee is a Chicago-born entertainment journalist, filmmaker, and media producer with over 20 years of experience in Hollywood. A graduate of Columbia College Chicago with a background in film production, she has worked across film, television, publicity, and digital media. Ny’s bylines appear in outlets such as TheGrio, MovieWeb, Emmys.com and BET, where she covers film, TV, celebrity interviews, and pop culture.

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