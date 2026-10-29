Parker Posey Leads a Celebrity Crime Family in Hulu’s ‘The Mob’ | Meet the Cast

Stars from "The Sopranos," "Selling Sunset" and "RuPaul's Drag Race" battle for up to $250,000 at an Italian villa.

Cast of Hulu’s “The Mob” – YouTube screenshot

*Parker Posey is running the family business on Hulu. The Emmy-nominated actress hosts “The Mob,” a celebrity reality competition that premiered Monday, Oct. 26, with two episodes.

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The series moves 12 famous faces into a luxurious Italian villa to compete for up to $250,000. Hulu says the players will “shake down, hustle and whack their way” to the cash. Each episode gives them a job based on a classic mob movie, and they have to pull it off to stay in the game.

The real drama comes from the pecking order. The players, called the Family, pick a don to lead them. That boss controls who gets paid, who stays and who gets whacked. Loyalty has its limits, though, and the Family can stage a takeover and crown someone new.

The cast pulls from across reality TV and Hollywood. Aida Turturro of “The Sopranos” and Debi Mazar of “Younger” join Bruno Tonioli of “Dancing With the Stars” and Willam Belli of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” Joe Gorga of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” and Chelsea Lazkani of “Selling Sunset” also signed up.

Demi Engemann (“The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives”), Harry Jowsey (“Let’s Marry Harry”) and Bella Palk (“Love Overboard”) bring more reality show experience. Rapper Romeo and Bachelor Nation alums Maria Georgas and Shane Parton round out the Family.

Posey’s credits include “The White Lotus,” “Best in Show” and “Party Girl,” and she also serves as an executive producer on the series.

“The Mob” streams exclusively on Hulu, with two new episodes arriving each week. Meet the cast in the clip below.

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