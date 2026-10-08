Will Smith & DJ Jazzy Jeff Series ‘215’ In Development

DJ Jazzy Jeff & Will Smith (Getty)

*Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff’s journey from West Philadelphia teenagers to hip-hop stars will inspire “215,” a new scripted television series in development at Westbrook Studios.

The project marks the first production under a newly announced partnership between Westbrook Studios and The Malar Group. The companies will jointly finance and develop a slate of film and television projects, beginning with the story of DJ Jazzy Jeff & the Fresh Prince, per the news release.

Set in late-1980s West Philadelphia, “215” follows a teenage rapper, his DJ partner, and their circle of friends as they pursue musical success. Their ambitions take them from the city’s growing hip-hop scene into record label meetings and the pressures of sudden fame.

The series will explore how friendship, hometown loyalty and the pursuit of money test the relationships behind their success. It also revisits a period when hip-hop was expanding beyond neighborhood parties and reaching mainstream audiences.

Photographer Credit: David Corio/Michael Ochs Archives, via Getty Images

Terence Carter, president of television at Westbrook Studios, described the project as a celebration of Philadelphia’s musical history.

“215 is especially meaningful to us because it draws from the rise of DJ Jazzy Jeff & the Fresh Prince and celebrates Philadelphia during such a defining era in the city’s late-’80s/early-’90s hip-hop scene,” Carter said.

The partnership combines Westbrook’s entertainment production experience with Malar’s investment resources. Both companies plan to develop additional projects beyond “215,” although they have not announced further titles.

Sayan Navaratnam, CEO of The Malar Group, said the story’s focus on the duo’s relationship helped attract his company to the project.

“215 caught our attention immediately. It’s the untold origin story of a show that audiences around the world have connected with for decades, but at its heart, it’s about two people who believed in each other, overcame extraordinary odds and built something that endured.”

Westbrook Studios has previously produced projects including Peacock’s “Bel-Air,” Netflix’s “Cobra Kai” and Sony’s “Bad Boys: Ride or Die.” Its upcoming film slate includes “I Am Legend 2,” “Fast & Loose” and “Night of the Living Dead.”

The companies have not announced casting, a network or streaming platform, or a premiere date for “215.”

For Smith and Jazzy Jeff, the planned series would revisit the Philadelphia friendships and musical ambitions that launched their careers before Smith became a television and movie star.

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