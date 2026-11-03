Will Smith and Ex Sheree Zampino Spotted in Sidney |VIDEO

The former couple’s outing comes three years after Jada Pinkett Smith revealed her separation from the actor.

*Will Smith and his first wife, Sheree Zampino, appear to be on very friendly terms. The former couple was photographed smiling together as they arrived at Sydney Airport in Australia on Monday, Page Six reports.

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The sighting may surprise some fans. Smith and Zampino divorced in 1995 after three years of marriage, and the actor wed Jada Pinkett Smith two years later. The airport outing also comes three years after Jada revealed she and Smith had been separated for seven years. The couple never announced a divorce, however, and they have continued to appear together at public events. Jada has even said the infamous Oscars slap saved their marriage.

Smith and Zampino share a son, Trey. Zampino has been candid about blending families with Jada, admitting the two women did not always see eye to eye early on.

“My child comes first. He really does,” Zampino said in 2024 on the “Behind the Velvet Rope” podcast. “So it’s not about me anymore.”

Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino/YouTube screenshot

She said things clicked once Jaden and Willow arrived. “It is about these babies,” she explained. “So how do we do this where we honor them and we put them first and we don’t deprive them of any good thing.”

According to Page Six, Smith had wrapped production on his upcoming action thriller, “Supermax,” before he was spotted with his ex-wife. The twist-filled film follows two FBI agents as they investigate a murder inside the world’s most secure prison. In July, Smith debuted a shaved head for the role on Instagram, writing, “shaved head for my next movie.”

MGM bought worldwide rights to the project from Miramax for $70 million, Variety reported. The movie will stream exclusively on Prime Video, with no theatrical run planned. A premiere date has not been set.

Smith’s production company, Westbrook, celebrated the project on Instagram. “We are thrilled to be teaming up with director David Gordon Green and our partners at Amazon MGM Studios, Miramax, and The Picture Company to bring this incredible film to life,” the company wrote.

“Supermax” is Smith’s first original film since the 2022 Academy Awards. That night, he slapped Chris Rock onstage over a joke about Jada, then won his first Oscar for “King Richard.” The fallout brought a 10-year ban from the ceremony.

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