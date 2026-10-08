‘Bricking’ Trend Helps Smartphone Users Break the Doomscroll Habit

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*A $59 gadget called Brick is giving smartphone users a simple way to step back from their screens.

The trend, known as “bricking,” has caught on in New York City, where a New York Post writer found her 20-something friends already using it.

“A lot of smartphone use is unintentional,” licensed professional counselor Dr. Cort M. Dorn-Medeiros told the Post. “We do it without thinking. Brick brings intention back into the picture, which can be very helpful.”

Users select which apps to block through Brick’s companion app, then tap their phone against the physical device to activate the restrictions. They must tap it again to restore access. Leaving Brick at home keeps those apps blocked while they’re away, and even scrolling in bed requires getting up to unlock them.

Brick launched in fall 2023 as concerns about excessive screen time increased. Prolonged screen use can disrupt sleep, strain eyesight, affect mental health, and interfere with productivity and relationships. Meanwhile, social media algorithms encourage users to keep scrolling, reinforcing habits that can become difficult to break.

“The impulse to reach for your phone becomes automatic and many people find themselves unable to control it,” said Dr. John Puls, a psychotherapist and adjunct professor at Florida Atlantic University.

“When someone first stop using their phone compulsively, there is essentially a withdrawal period,” he said. Restlessness and phantom notifications, when a phone seems to buzz but hasn’t, can last for weeks, he added.

Dorn-Medeiros, an addiction specialist who teaches at Lewis & Clark College, said the idea of giving up a phone scares many users.

“It feels overwhelming and anxiety-provoking for many people to even consider relinquishing their smartphone,” he said. “They genuinely cannot imagine living and navigating life without it.”

As more people look for ways to cut back, bricking gives them a middle ground. They keep their phones for everyday use but lock away the apps that eat up the most time.

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