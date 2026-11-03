Trump Defends Record, Targets Democrats in Election-Eve Speech at Lincoln Memorial

At the reopening of the Reflecting Pool, Trump promoted his economic and immigration record, proposed $5,000 payments and criticized Democratic candidates ahead of the midterms.

*Following a 29-stop campaign tour ahead of the midterm elections, President Donald Trump addressed supporters Monday at the newly renovated Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington, D.C., defending his administration’s record while making a final appeal to voters before Election Day.

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The November 2 appearance combined a ceremony marking the Reflecting Pool’s reopening with a political speech in which Trump promoted his economic and immigration policies and warned against Democratic control of Congress.

Trump highlighted accomplishments he attributed to his administration, including record employment, reduced illegal immigration and lower energy prices. Those claims require distinction between the president’s descriptions and independently verified economic and border statistics.

“I’ve kept every single promise I made, except far more,” Trump declared, portraying the opening years of his second term as a period of extraordinary achievement.

But with voters preparing to cast ballots November 3, the president’s message turned increasingly toward the political stakes of the midterm elections.

Abdul El-Sayed – screenshot

Trump Warns Against Democratic Control

Trump acknowledged the importance of the elections for his administration’s agenda, arguing that Republican control of Congress was necessary to continue his policies.

He characterized Democratic candidates as “extreme” and “dangerous,” accusing them of supporting policies that would undermine border security, increase taxes and raise energy costs.

The president also singled out Michigan Democratic Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed, making allegations about his campaign activities and religious associations. Those accusations were presented without supporting evidence during the speech.

Trump’s broader rhetoric included references to “jihadists and Muslim Brotherhood members” among Democratic candidates, language that placed religion and national security at the center of his closing campaign message.

Trump Promotes $5,000 Payment Proposal

One of the speech’s most notable promises involved a proposed payment to American adults.

“If we win the election, everybody is going to get $5,000,” Trump said. “Every adult is going to get $5,000, but you have to spend it in the United States of America.”

The proposal was presented as conditional on Republican electoral victories. Trump did not explain during those remarks how the payments would be financed, administered or approved by Congress.

No such nationwide payment program has been established through the speech itself.

Trump also cited investment figures, employment levels and energy production as evidence of economic progress.

However, economic indicators do not necessarily capture the financial pressures facing individual households. Housing costs, groceries, insurance premiums and overall affordability remain important concerns for American voters.

Donald Trump at Reflecting Pool on eve of 2026 mid-terms / screenshot

Reflecting Pool Reopening Shares Spotlight

Although the president’s election remarks drew attention, much of the appearance focused on the renovation of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

Trump praised Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, National Park Service employees and construction workers for repairing the historic landmark.

He described the project as part of a broader effort to restore Washington’s monuments, improve public spaces and reduce crime in the nation’s capital.

The president also discussed additional construction and beautification projects planned for Washington.

The event ultimately served two purposes: celebrating the reopening of a prominent national landmark and delivering a final political message before the midterm elections.

With control of Congress at stake, Trump urged voters to support Republicans, arguing that the outcome would determine whether his administration could continue pursuing its priorities.

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