Haley Stevens Backs Republican Mike Rogers in Michigan Senate Race

The Michigan Democrat's endorsement of Mike Rogers over Abdul El-Sayed sparks a party backlash

*One of the most dramatic developments of the midterm election season unfolded in Michigan when Democratic Congresswoman Haley Stevens endorsed Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers over Democratic nominee Abdul El-Sayed.

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In a lengthy social media statement, Stevens said she initially considered supporting El-Sayed after losing to him in the Democratic primary. However, she said relations between the two campaigns deteriorated, culminating in a dispute over her participation in a planned campaign event.

Stevens also criticized an advertisement from an outside political group concerning Israel and Gaza, which she described as antisemitic. El-Sayed said his campaign did not produce the advertisement and that he disagreed with it. Rep. Debbie Dingell, who had helped arrange a unity appearance, said she asked Stevens not to attend because the dispute had become a distraction.

The endorsement stunned political observers because El-Sayed, a physician and former health official, entered the general election with support from prominent Democrats, including former President Barack Obama. Stevens’ decision to back Rogers marked a rare public break with her party in one of the nation’s most watched Senate contests.

Republicans praised Stevens for supporting a candidate outside her party, while Democrats reacted sharply. Several members of Stevens’ staff resigned following the announcement, and Democratic activists and elected officials rallied behind El-Sayed ahead of Election Day.

Haley Stevens – screenshot

Michigan Democrats Reject Stevens’ Endorsement

The backlash extended to the Michigan Democratic Party itself.

Party chair Curtis Hertel announced that Stevens was no longer considered a member of the state party and would not be welcomed back. The party also removed her from its online list of elected officials.

Stevens, however, maintained that she remained a proud Democrat.

Despite endorsing Rogers for Senate, Stevens emphasized that she planned to support Democrats on the remainder of the ballot, saying she would vote Republican only in the Senate race and “all blue” elsewhere.

El-Sayed sought to shift attention away from the controversy, describing it as a distraction from the issues facing Michigan voters.

Michigan Senate Race Carries National Stakes

The endorsement, announced November 1, just two days before Election Day, quickly became a major political development in Michigan.

The contest between Rogers and El-Sayed could help determine control of the U.S. Senate. With retiring Democratic Senator Gary Peters’ seat open, both parties have poured significant resources into the race.

Republicans entered the election cycle holding a 53-47 Senate majority, while Democrats viewed Michigan as an important opportunity in their effort to regain control of the chamber.

As voters head to the polls November 3, the contest remains a closely watched political battleground, with implications extending far beyond Michigan.

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