Roland Martin Blasts Haley Stevens Over Mike Rogers Endorsement at Black Church | WATCH

The journalist challenges Stevens' claims about Rogers and Black-owned businesses following her surprise appearance at Detroit's Perfecting Church.

Roland Martin (center) Haley Stevens Mike Rogers – screenshot

*Roland Martin had some choice words for Democratic Rep. Haley Stevens after she appeared at a Detroit Black church alongside Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers.

Ad 0:00 Click for sound 0:00 / 0:00

The outspoken journalist blasted Stevens on Sunday (Nov. 1), accusing her of betraying fellow Democrat Abdul El-Sayed just two days before Michigan’s U.S. Senate election.

Stevens, who lost the Democratic primary to El-Sayed in August, attended services with Rogers at Perfecting Church before announcing her endorsement of the Republican.

But Martin was particularly fired up about Stevens’ suggestion that Rogers would support Black-owned businesses.

And judging by his explosive response, Martin wasn’t buying what she was selling.

It’s official: @rephaleystevens is a 100% traitor and she wants to sabotage the campaign of @abdulelsayed. And she is pimping Black folks by saying that @mikerogersformi will support Black businesses. SHE IS A LIAR. What he will do is support to right wing Supreme Court justices that will continue the GOP War On Black America! Black Michigan peeps, Say hell no to Rogers and turn out in a massive way for Al-Sayed! — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) November 1, 2026

Roland Martin Demands Receipts on Black Businesses

In a video posted to X, Martin wasted little time unloading on Stevens.

“Let me tell you why Haley Stevens is full of shit,” he declared.

His criticism centered on Stevens’ remarks before the church service, when she expressed support for investments in Black-owned businesses.

“And that’s the policy that Mike’s going to take on,” Stevens said, according to Bridge Michigan.

Martin challenged that assertion, pointing to federal contracting opportunities and Trump administration decisions affecting programs intended to assist minority entrepreneurs.

He argued that Black-owned businesses had lost ground in federal contracting and questioned funding cuts affecting the Minority Business Development Agency and National Urban League.

The journalist also challenged Rogers’ record, asking why the Republican had not publicly opposed those decisions.

“Tell me exactly, Haley Stevens, where Mike Rogers has fought for black-owned businesses,” Martin demanded.

Pastor Marvin Winans shouted out both Mike Rogers and Abdul El-Sayed at Perfecting Church: https://t.co/V1BBpNFmyt — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 1, 2026

Stevens Endorses Rogers After Democratic Church Plans Collapse

Stevens’ appearance at Perfecting Church followed a public dispute with El-Sayed over Israel and an advertisement produced by an outside political group.

According to the Associated Press, Stevens had been expected to attend a separate Detroit church service with El-Sayed and Democratic Rep. Jim Clyburn.

But Rep. Debbie Dingell, who helped organize the appearance, said she withdrew Stevens’ invitation because the disagreement had become too distracting.

“I’m the one who pulled it because it had become way too distracting,” Dingell told AP.

Stevens subsequently appeared with Rogers and announced her endorsement.

In a video explaining her decision, Stevens said El-Sayed had made clear she was no longer welcome in his campaign.

She also insisted she was not abandoning the Democratic Party, describing her support for Rogers as a decision involving one Senate vote.

The endorsement drew immediate criticism from Democratic leaders. Stevens’ chief of staff, Justin German, resigned in protest.

Republican Senate nominee Mike Rogers appearing with Democrat U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens at Perfecting Church in Detroit https://t.co/Jxg5cEufV1 — Sam Robinson (@samueljrob) November 1, 2026

Martin Calls Stevens a Backstabber

Martin’s response became increasingly personal as he accused Stevens of acting out of resentment over her primary defeat.

“Haley Stevens is a traitor. Haley Stevens is a backstabber,” he said.

He also described her as a “bitter white woman who’s mad that she lost to Abdul El-Sayed.”

Those statements reflect Martin’s interpretation of Stevens’ motives, not established facts.

Democratic National Committee Black Caucus Chair Virgie Rollins also condemned Stevens’ decision, accusing her of using Black Michigan residents for a political stunt, according to ABC News.

El-Sayed, meanwhile, largely dismissed the controversy.

“At the end of the day, I actually don’t think about Haley Stevens,” he told reporters, emphasizing his focus on Michigan residents and their everyday economic concerns.

Rogers, for his part, praised Stevens’ endorsement as an example of political courage and standing together against hate.

But Martin’s criticism leaves a specific policy question: What actions has Rogers taken, or promised to take, to expand opportunities for Black-owned businesses?

Stevens says Rogers will take up that cause. Martin wants to know what his record shows.

Haley Stevens and Mike Rogers at Marvin Winans’ Perfecting Church – screenshot

(If You Like/Appreciate This EURweb Story, Please SHARE it!)

RELATED NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Roland Martin and Charlamagne Tha God Beefin’ Over Shutdown Debate | WATCH

We Publish Breaking News 24/7. Don’t Miss Out! Sign up for our Free daily newsletter HERE.