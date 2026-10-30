‘The Greatest’: Omari Hardwick and Dana Gourrier on Raising Muhammad Ali Before the World Knew His Name | EURexclusiveWATCH

The actors reveal how love, laughter and the realities of racism shaped the family behind boxing's greatest legend.

*Before Muhammad Ali could tell the world how great he was, somebody had to raise a little boy who already had plenty to say. Imagine encouraging that confidence while knowing exactly how dangerous an outspoken Black child’s life could become.

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That tension sits at the center of EUR‘s conversation with Omari Hardwick and Dana Gourrier, who portray Cassius Clay Sr. and Odessa “Bird” Clay in Prime Video‘s The Greatest. Their approach to Ali’s parents starts with a familiar question: How do you protect your child without shrinking who they’re supposed to become?

“Sometimes you just got to back up and let them go,” Gourrier shared.

For a mother raising a spirited son in that era, giving him room came with fear. Gourrier described the pressure surrounding that household: “Don’t say too much, yeah, don’t be too much, don’t be too big.”

Now picture those instructions meeting the personality of Muhammad Ali. Keeping that much confidence contained was always going to be a tall order.

Omari Hardwick and Dana Gourrier as Cassius ‘Cash’ Clay Sr and Odessa ‘Bird’ Clay in ‘The Greatest’ – Photo: Ian Watson/PRIME

For Hardwick, portraying Papa Cash also brought an awareness of how his own generation connects to the history behind the role. He reflected on growing up close enough to his grandparents’ and great-grandparents’ experiences to recognize the inequality and injustice shaping the Clay family’s world.

But the actors weren’t interested in building a home defined entirely by what threatened it.

“We learned that their house was very happy too,” Hardwick said.

That detail matters. A family can understand the dangers outside its door and still laugh inside it. Hardwick said creating that affection was essential to portraying the more difficult moments.

“We really tried to give as much love as possible because we knew there was going to be discord that we had to deliver.”

The conversation also uncovered a charming surprise: Ali’s love of magic. Gourrier recalled learning about his enjoyment of tricks such as pulling a nickel from a child’s ear. Before the world watched him command a ring, there was also a young man who enjoyed a little wonder.

Hardwick connected their discussion of Ali’s dyslexia to his admiration for the future champion’s creativity and verbal brilliance. He also praised Gourrier’s portrayal of a mother determined that school struggles wouldn’t define her son’s potential.

That’s where this conversation finds its heart. Raising a future legend still involves the everyday work of parenting: recognizing a child’s gifts, worrying about their choices and making room for a life bigger than the one you imagined.

The championship belts get the attention. The people who helped a child believe he belonged deserve some, too.

All eight episodes of The Greatest premiere November 4, 2026, exclusively on Prime Video.

Jill Munroe – screenshot

Jill Munroe is a Los Angeles-bred entertainment journalist, producer, and host. Follow her socials @StilettoJill or visit JillMunroe.com. Catch her live M-Thu on KBLA Talk 1580 from 6PM to 7PM.

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