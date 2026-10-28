The Greatest: Why Lonnie Ali Knew Jaalen Best Was Right to Play Muhammad Ali | EURexclusiveWATCH

In an exclusive EURweb interview, Muhammad Ali's widow reveals how Jaalen Best's natural manner and a touching moment with her grandchildren convinced her he could portray the boxing legend.

*Before Jaalen Best had to convince viewers he could play Muhammad Ali, he had to meet Lonnie Ali. What won her over wasn’t a recreation of a famous knockout. It was his walk—and the sight of him playing with her grandchildren.

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Speaking with EUR about The Greatest, the upcoming Prime Video series, Ali’s widow and executive producer recalled the visit that helped seal her confidence in its leading man.

“He was sent to Louisville to get my final approval,” she said. “Ben had sent him there, and it was obvious there was so much about him that reminded me of Muhammad before he even opened his mouth.”

The similarities extended beyond physical presence.

“He was on the floor playing with my grandchildren, drawing. I mean, that’s just who he is, and he has that heart.”

The start of a legacy. The Greatest is an 8-episode event arriving on Prime Nov 4. https://t.co/CFCcaKqoak — Culture Rated (@cultureratedPV) October 22, 2026

That detail gets to the heart of The Greatest, the first authorized scripted series about Ali’s life. The boxing legend’s image is everywhere. The person behind it requires a closer look. All eight episodes premiere November 4, 2026, exclusively on Prime Video.

For Lonnie, protecting that person meant working through the scripts with executive producer and showrunner Ben Watkins, sharing the private qualities that archival footage couldn’t fully explain.

“It was to read through the script and make sure that it was authentic and honest, and really presented the picture of who he was,” she explained.

She also credited Watkins with listening and making requested changes. Her involvement gave the production someone who could recognize whether a scene felt true to Muhammad beyond the familiar public performance.

Watkins told EUR that audiences often picture Ali already established: standing over Sonny Liston, commanding attention, larger than life. His approach starts with the human being who had to become that figure.

“This whole series is designed to remind you that this is a real person,” Watkins said.

That distinction matters. When courage becomes part of someone’s mythology, it’s easy to lose sight of what practicing it actually demanded.

“It wasn’t a superhero doing that; it was a real person.”

For Best, finding that person meant paying attention to the relationships around him: his parents, brother, and the people guiding his boxing career. Understanding those connections helped him approach the character beyond the famous gestures.

“I had to lean on the relationships with my castmates and trust, you know, they done their work and I had to do mine.”

Faith also shaped his understanding of Ali’s purpose.

“Being about something much bigger than yourself and wanting to fight for a cause much bigger than yourself outside of the ring.”

Lonnie’s endorsement brings the conversation back to something remarkably personal: recognition.

“And I knew if there was anyone who could bring this man to life on screen, it would be Jaalen.”

Jill Munroe – screenshot

Jill Munroe is a Los Angeles-bred entertainment journalist, producer, and host. Follow her socials @StilettoJill or visit JillMunroe.com. Catch her live M-Thu on KBLA Talk 1580 from 6PM to 7PM.

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