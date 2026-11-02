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Television

Sherri Shepherd Wins Daytime Emmy for Best Talk Show Host After ‘Sherri’ Cancellation

The comedian, now starring in "Aladdin" on Broadway, was not on hand to accept, while "The Kelly Clarkson Show" also won big.
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SHERRI SHEPHERD RENEWEED FOR SEASON 4

*Sherri Shepherd’s talk show may be over, but she is leaving daytime TV a winner.

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The comedian took home Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host for “Sherri” at the 53rd annual Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, Oct. 30, PEOPLE reports.

Shepherd, 59, beat a crowded field that included Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, Tamron Hall and the co-hosts of “The View”: Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro.

She missed the ceremony at the Hollywood Palladium because she was busy on Broadway, playing the Genie in “Aladdin” in New York. Presenter Greg Mathis accepted the trophy on her behalf.

Sherri Shepherd Star Ceremony (Sherri) - screenshot
Sherri Shepherd at Her Star Ceremony – screenshot

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The victory comes months after her talk show ended. The cancellation was announced in February, and the final episode aired in May, closing out four seasons since its 2022 debut.

Shepherd later admitted the news caught her off guard. “I was really blindsided by the cancellation, so I didn’t get to make plans because I thought I was coming back, but it’s all good,” she said during a June social media live shared by The Neighborhood Talk, as EURweb previously reported.

She leaned on her faith through the transition. “My faith says there is something else down the pipeline,” she said. At the time, she was considering taking the show in a new direction, possibly as a podcast.

Her Instagram farewell also suggested she was far from finished. “But here is to new beginnings … if you thought you were sick of me before, just you wait,” she wrote.

Clarkson also ended her daytime run on a high note. “The Kelly Clarkson Show” won Outstanding Daytime Talk Series after airing its final episode. Clarkson announced on Feb. 2 that the show would end after seven seasons so she could prioritize her family.

Her series beat “3rd Hour of TODAY,” “The Drew Barrymore Show,” “Live with Kelly and Mark,” “TODAY with Jenna & Friends” and “The View.”

Among the other host nominees, Hudson’s show earned a fifth-season renewal in February, while Hall returned for an eighth season in September.

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About Ny MaGee

Ny MaGee is a Chicago-born entertainment journalist, filmmaker, and media producer with over 20 years of experience in Hollywood. A graduate of Columbia College Chicago with a background in film production, she has worked across film, television, publicity, and digital media. Ny’s bylines appear in outlets such as TheGrio, MovieWeb, Emmys.com and BET, where she covers film, TV, celebrity interviews, and pop culture.

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