Democratic Socialist Nithya Raman Ousts Karen Bass to Become Los Angeles Mayor

NBC News projects the Democratic socialist will take City Hall after a campaign centered on homelessness, housing costs and dissatisfaction with the incumbent.

Nithya Raman/YouTube screenshot

Ad 0:00 Click for sound 0:00 / 0:00

*Nithya Raman is projected to become Los Angeles’ next mayor after defeating incumbent Karen Bass, NBC News projects, marking a major political shift in the nation’s second-largest city.

Raman, 45, is poised to become the city’s first Indian American mayor, American Bazaar reports. Born in India, she moved to the United States as a young child and attended Harvard and MIT before becoming an urban planner.

A member of the Democratic Socialists of America, Raman campaigned on homelessness, housing affordability and changing how City Hall operates. Her candidacy surprised many. Raman had endorsed Bass for reelection before announcing her own campaign just hours before the filing deadline. The two eventually advanced past former reality television personality Spencer Pratt in the June primary.

Bass faced persistent criticism over the January 2025 Palisades Fire, which began while she was in Ghana for a presidential inauguration. Twelve people died, and thousands of homes were destroyed.

Mayor of Los Angeles Karen Bass attends 42nd Annual Charity and Scholarship Benefit at City Club in California Plaza, Los Angeles, CA, October 22, 2023. (Credit: Depositphotos)

Raman also criticized the city’s approach to homelessness and the loss of film and television productions, making housing, economic opportunity and local jobs central campaign issues.

But her victory also brings renewed attention to commitments made to Black Los Angeles residents. As EURweb previously reported, community leaders challenged both candidates to outline plans addressing housing, employment, public safety and economic disparities.

Both campaigns submitted written responses. Raman offered proposals involving homebuyer assistance, protections against displacement and opportunities for Black-owned businesses.

In a follow-up report, EURweb reported that the L.A. Black Agenda Coalition plans to issue annual report cards measuring the next mayor’s progress on Black homelessness, homeownership and economic opportunity. Neither candidate supplied all the specific numerical targets requested.

Raman will also inherit preparations for the 2028 Summer Olympics, putting transportation, infrastructure and public safety among the major challenges awaiting her administration.

RELATED NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Janet Jackson Joins Justin Timberlake’s Apple Docuseries

We Publish Breaking News 24/7. Don’t Miss Out! Sign up for our Free daily newsletter HERE.