Black L.A. Coalition Puts Next Mayor on Notice: We Will Be Grading You

Najee Ali tells EURweb his coalition will issue annual report cards tracking the next mayor's promises on Black homelessness, homeownership and economic opportunity.

Karen Bass and Nithya Raman – via screenshots

*The L.A. Black Agenda Coalition plans to issue annual report cards evaluating Los Angeles’ next mayor and other elected officials on their promises to Black voters, founder Najee Ali revealed in a written response to EURweb.

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The coalition intends to track progress on Black homelessness, homeownership and government accountability.

The announcement follows written responses from Mayor Karen Bass and challenger Nithya Raman, who were asked to address disparities affecting Black Angelenos.

Both candidates responded to the coalition’s October 23 deadline, although neither supplied all the specific numerical targets originally requested.

With the November 3 election approaching, Ali says the coalition is preparing to turn those commitments into measurable results.

Najee Ali

Najee Ali Announces Annual Accountability Report Cards

Ali said the coalition will submit a detailed accountability proposal once the next mayor takes office.

“But our work does not end with written promises. That is only the beginning,” he said.

The proposal will establish timelines, measurable goals and standards for evaluating the administration’s performance.

On homelessness, the coalition wants to determine how many unhoused Black residents secure permanent housing during the administration’s first 90 days.

It also plans to track Black first-time homebuyers assisted through city programs and residents connected with housing organizations.

“Every December, the L.A. Black Agenda Coalition will issue a public report card evaluating the mayor and other elected officials on their progress in addressing the needs of Black Los Angeles,” Ali said.

The coalition has not specified when its first report card will appear.

Karen Bass – via screenshot

Bass and Raman Respond to Black Agenda Demands

As EURweb previously reported, the coalition challenged both candidates to submit written commitments addressing housing, employment, public safety and economic opportunity.

According to The Wave’s October 28 reporting, Bass submitted a six-page response, while Raman presented a nine-page agenda.

Bass outlined housing and economic initiatives and pledged a city-issued Black L.A. Report Card beginning in December 2027.

Raman proposed expanded homebuyer assistance, displacement protections, contracting opportunities for Black-owned businesses and homelessness reforms.

Neither candidate provided specific numerical goals for reducing Black homelessness or increasing Black homeownership by 2030.

The coalition’s independent report card would operate separately from the city report card Bass has promised.

Nithya Raman – via screenshot

Ali said the coalition includes Los Angeles Metropolitan Churches, Project Islamic Hope, the National Action Network, the Los Angeles Urban Policy Roundtable, the Nation of Islam and other organizations. Both candidates’ responses have been published on the coalition’s social media platforms for voters to examine.

“Our coalition has not endorsed either candidate,” Ali emphasized.

Ali credited hip-hop entrepreneur Ice Cube with inspiring the Black Agenda approach, which seeks written commitments from political candidates rather than campaign assurances.

“Black Los Angeles has already won,” Ali declared, pointing to the proposals obtained from both candidates.

He argued that Black voters should demand accountability regardless of political affiliation.

LA homelessness

Black Homelessness and Homeownership Remain Key Tests

Black homelessness remains among the coalition’s central concerns.

According to figures cited by The Wave, Black residents represent roughly 8% of Los Angeles’ population but approximately one-third of its unhoused population.

Ali said the coalition intends to evaluate whether elected officials deliver tangible improvements rather than simply make promises.

“The days of politicians taking the Black vote for granted without delivering measurable results must come to an end,” he said.

Specific benchmarks and implementation details remain to be established after the election.

Ali summarized the coalition’s objective:

“Our message is simple: Black votes must translate into Black progress, Black economic empowerment, Black homeownership, and meaningful improvements in the quality of life for Black residents.”

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