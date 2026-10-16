Saint-Just-le-Martel 2026: Nigerian Cartoonists Make History as Ìrìn Àjò 2.0 Shines on the International Stage

Samuel Ojo and Tayo Fatunla become the first two Nigerian cartoonists to participate simultaneously in the international festival

Tayo Fatunla’s Cartoons on display as well in Saint-Just-le-Martel

*The 45th Salon International of Caricature, Press Cartooning and Humour was once again a resounding success this year in France this October.

Attendance was particularly strong, with the second weekend attracting even larger crowds than the first.

The festival welcomed an impressive gathering of cartoonists from around the world, including a significant contingent from the United States, many of whom contribute to Cagle Cartoons.

They were joined by artists from across France and numerous other countries such as cartoonists from Israel, Morocco, Canada and Austria to mention a few, highlighting the truly international character of the event. Armed Gendarmes were at the centre to guard the cartoonists and the event.

This annual exhibition in Saint-Just-le-Martel continues to provide a unique platform for cartoonists, caricaturists and humourists to meet, exchange ideas and engage directly with the public. The programme featured a rich variety of activities, including exhibitions, public discussions, meet-and-greet sessions with artists, award ceremonies and a host of other special events.

TAYO Fatunla and Samuel OJo

One particularly noteworthy feature of this year’s festival was Nigerian cartoonist Samuel Ojo’s exhibition, Ìrìn Àjò 2.0. The original Ìrìn Àjò was first shown at the London Cartoon Museum, where it received considerable acclaim. Building on that success, Ìrìn Àjò 2.0 made its international debut at the 45th International Salon of Caricature, Press Drawing and Humour 2026 in Saint-Just-le-Martel, France.

The expanded exhibition included a number of new works exploring themes of migration, identity and belonging, while also offering reflections on political developments in both the United Kingdom and Nigeria.

Through a compelling blend of humour, observation and social commentary, Samuel Ojo’s work provided visitors with an engaging perspective on the immigrant experience and contemporary political realities.

Ìrìn Àjò 2.0 stood out as one of the festival’s most thought-provoking exhibitions, further cementing Samuel Ojo’s growing reputation as one of Nigeria’s leading contemporary cartoonists. Together with EURweb contributor and internationally acclaimed cartoonist Tayo Fatunla, Ojo made history at the festival, marking the first time that two Nigerian cartoonists participated in the event simultaneously.

Fatunla, whose work was featured in a major exhibition of 60 cartoons at the concourse of France’s Limoges International Airport the previous year, also exhibited in the festival’s International Section, located at the heart of the venue.

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