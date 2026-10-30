Niecy Nash Tells Oprah She Loved Boys Until Jessica Betts Made Her ‘Stomach Hot’ | WATCH

A crab dinner, some wine and an unexpected goodbye kiss changed everything for Niecy Nash — and her hilarious confession had Oprah cracking up.

Niecy Nash and Oprah – screenshot

*Niecy Nash had Oprah Winfrey cracking up as she explained how a lifetime of loving boys took an unexpected turn when her longtime friend Jessica Betts suddenly made her stomach hot.

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During a revealing conversation on “The Oprah Podcast,” the actress recalled the moment she realized her feelings for Betts had moved beyond friendship.

And apparently, all it took was a crab dinner, some wine and a mysterious sensation in her stomach to get things started.

Oprah, who remembered Nash enthusiastically declaring her love for men during a 2019 visit, couldn’t resist asking what happened.

Nash’s answer was simple: “I loved boys until I didn’t, I guess.”

Oprah was CRYING WITH LAUGHTER when Niecy Nash HILARIOUSLY EXPOSED how she realized she was into women after only loving boys her whole life. She revealed how a crab dinner, wine, and one goodbye cheek kiss made her realize her feelings were real🤣😭 "Why is my stomach hot? That only happens when I like boys” "I kissed her and my tongue came out a little bit… she looked at me and said, ‘Wanna go lay down?’ and I’ve been laying down ever since, girl!” "Well, I ghosted her first." "I’m a honeybee, okay? My mama was a honeybee, my grandma was a honeybee, there’s nothing you can do when you’re a honeybee.” — flame (@laflame_xq) October 29, 2026

Niecy Nash Says Jessica Betts Made Her Stomach Hot

Nash explained that she and Betts had been friends for approximately four and a half years before their relationship became romantic.

At the time, Nash had been married, and Betts was also in a relationship. According to Nash, neither had crossed romantic boundaries during their friendship.

But everything changed during a night out in New York.

“We were hanging out, which was not unusual,” Nash recalled. “In New York, eating crabs, drinking wine. And my stomach got hot.”

That unexpected sensation caught her completely off guard.

“Why is my stomach hot?” she remembered wondering. “That only happens when I like boys.”

Nash tried to ignore the feeling, even inviting Betts back to her home to watch a movie, hoping the attraction might disappear.

It didn’t.

Niecy Nash – Jessica Betts (Getty)

One Goodbye Kiss Changed Everything

When the evening ended, Nash walked Betts to the door and gave her what was supposed to be an ordinary goodbye kiss on the cheek.

Except something unexpected happened.

“I kissed her, and my tongue came out a little bit, Oprah,” Nash confessed.

Betts apparently understood the message.

According to Nash, Betts looked at her and asked, “Want to go lay down?”

Nash delivered the punchline that left Oprah laughing: “And I’ve been laying down ever since, girl.”

But their love story wasn’t quite that straightforward.

Beverly Hills, CA USA – March 14, 2024: Niecy Nash Betts attends the 35th Annual GLAAD Awards. (Credit: Depositphotos)

Why Niecy Nash Ghosted Jessica Betts

Despite the undeniable attraction, Nash admitted she initially pulled away from Betts.

“Well, I ghosted her first,” she told Oprah.

Her hesitation wasn’t about falling for a woman. She was worried that pursuing romance could destroy a friendship she deeply valued.

Nash explained that she wanted Betts to remain part of her life, regardless of what happened romantically.

Eventually, Betts reached out with a reassuring message.

“She called me one day and said, ‘You can trust me,'” Nash recalled.

That was enough to change everything.

Nash invited Betts to see her, and their relationship blossomed.

Oprah Winfrey (Michael Tran-AFP-Getty Images)

Oprah Gets a Lesson in Being a Honeybee

As Oprah continued questioning Nash about her romantic history, the actress insisted she had never experienced that kind of attraction to another woman before Betts.

But she also made it clear that falling in love has never been particularly difficult for her.

“I’m a honeybee, okay?” Nash declared.

“My mama was a honeybee, my grandmama was a honeybee,” she continued. “It’s nothing you can do when you’re a honeybee.”

Oprah laughed along as Nash explained that people have always been drawn to her.

Nash and Betts married in 2020, and their relationship remains a favorite topic whenever the actress discusses love, marriage and discovering unexpected possibilities.

As for that unforgettable crab dinner? Sometimes love doesn’t arrive with fireworks or romantic music. Sometimes it starts with seafood, wine and a stomach that suddenly gets a little too hot.

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