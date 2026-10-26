Netflix Releases First Trailer for Greta Gerwig’s ‘Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew’

The film marks the first screen adaptation of C.S. Lewis' story about the creation of Narnia.

‘Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew’

*Netflix has released the first trailer for Greta Gerwig’s “Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew,” and it comes with a musical first. The footage is set to Led Zeppelin’s “Stairway to Heaven,” a song the band had never allowed in a movie trailer.

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Gerwig debuted the trailer at an early preview event in New York City, where she sat down with Stephen Colbert, People reports. Landing the song took a personal appeal. According to Netflix Tudum, Gerwig contacted Robert Plant and Jimmy Page herself. She argued that their music and C.S. Lewis’ writing explore the same themes.

“It’s an epic song,” she told Colbert. “It’s a narrative about a spiritual journey. It’s about the true path of enlightenment and spirituality, and the path of false idols and the wrong roads you can go down. I was like, ‘This is exactly the story of the movie.'”

The film is the first screen version of Lewis’ 1955 novel, which reveals how Narnia came to be. Gerwig wrote and directed it, and the story has stayed with her since childhood.

“I was a child when I first read ‘The Magician’s Nephew,’ and I fell in love with the gorgeously improbable but completely brilliant concept of a cosmic lion singing the world of Narnia to life,” she said.

Newcomers David McKenna and Beatrice Campbell lead the cast. Out of thousands of hopefuls, their self-tapes, recorded with their parents, won Gerwig over. “I fell in love with them through their tapes,” she said.

A small gesture during a screen test sealed it. When Campbell sniffled between takes, McKenna quietly signaled for a tissue. “And I thought, ‘Oh, these kids are already taking care of each other,'” Gerwig recalled.

Emma Mackey, Carey Mulligan, Ciarán Hinds, Daniel Craig, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Denise Gough and Susan Wokoma round out the ensemble. Meryl Streep voices the lion Aslan, TheWrap reports.

The project marks Gerwig’s first film since “Barbie,” which grossed $1.44 billion and earned a best picture Oscar nomination. It grew out of a 2018 deal between Netflix and the C.S. Lewis Company.

“Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew” opens in IMAX theaters on Feb. 12, 2027, with IMAX sneak previews beginning Feb. 10. It arrives on Netflix on April 2, 2027.

Watch the trailer below.

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