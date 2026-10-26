Trump Compliments Nicki Minaj’s Badonkadonk at Michigan Rally, Sparking Reactions

The president's remarks about the rapper's appearance drew criticism from YouTube viewers, while White House aides floated her name for press secretary.

There’s ONE thing Trump hasn’t lied about: Nicki Minaj’s backside – via screenshot

*Once again, Donald Trump couldn’t help himself and turned heads at a Michigan rally Sunday when he publicly complimented rapper Nicki Minaj’s big ol’ boo-tay/badonkadonk/backside, delivering a remark that quickly attracted attention online.

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Speaking in Port Huron on October 25, Trump singled out Minaj, who was attending the event, and asked her to stand up.

“By the way, I looked at one hell of a beautiful a** before: Nicki Minaj. That’s hard to miss. Stand up. That’s hard to miss,” Trump said.

He followed up by acknowledging that his compliment might not have landed quite as intended.

“I hope Nicki wasn’t insulted, but we love Nicki. She’s been with us for a long time,” the president added.

Trump, Nicki Minaj and the Backside Conversation

The unexpected moment wasn’t Trump’s first recent public discussion of someone’s backside.

Earlier this month, he made remarks about Ohio Sen. Jon Husted’s rear end, explaining that he had been looking at the senator’s physique because he wanted to determine whether Husted was a great athlete.

Apparently, the president’s observations aren’t limited to politicians.

Minaj’s appearance at the Michigan rally also followed her trip aboard Air Force One, where she shared video documenting her time traveling with Trump.

Meanwhile, some White House aides were having a little fun with the rapper’s growing political visibility.

White House Communications Director Steven Cheung, according to TMZ, suggested on social media that Minaj might make a suitable press secretary.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I think we may have found the new White House Press Secretary!” Cheung wrote.

Trump adviser Alex Bruesewitz joined the conversation, asking Minaj’s fans, known as the Barbz, what they thought of the idea.

Neither comment amounted to an official job offer.

Viewers React to Trump’s Nicki Minaj Remarks

The president’s comments also generated criticism among viewers of a YouTube Short featuring the exchange.

Some questioned whether another president would have received similar treatment for making such a public remark.

“If Barack Obama said something like this, it’d be all fox news would talk about the entire month,” wrote commenter @than0s948.

Others directed their frustration toward Minaj and her association with Trump.

“I hope Niki understands, her career is over as far as I’m concerned I’ll never watch or listen to anything she does ever again,” wrote @rickcurr8391.

Another viewer, @lindakirchberg6588, questioned the president’s conduct toward his wife.

“Sad Mr President to disrespect your wife like that 😥 Disappointing,” the commenter wrote.

Those reactions represent individual viewers rather than a measure of broader public opinion.

As for Minaj, TMZ or any other outlet’s account has not established whether she was offended by the remark as of this posting time.

But between the presidential compliment, the Air Force One appearance and the press secretary chatter, the rapper’s latest trip into Trump’s political orbit certainly hasn’t gone unnoticed.

However, keep in mind, she can’t vote because she not an American citizen

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