Musk-Tied Network Fully Funded Group That Helped Cornel West Reach 2024 Ballots

Tax filings trace every dollar People Over Party raised in 2024 back to a dark money group Musk has funded.

Cornel West (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

*Tax records show that all the money People Over Party raised in 2024 came from a political network backed by Elon Musk, Sludge reports. The nonprofit helped Cornel West qualify for the presidential ballot in several states.

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The group paid for signature gathering to secure West’s place on those ballots. Democrats worried his campaign would draw votes away from Kamala Harris and benefit Donald Trump.

In July 2024, the DNC filed an FEC complaint, arguing that the petition work amounted to campaign contributions West had failed to report.

West received roughly 83,000 votes nationwide. His total did not exceed Trump’s margins of victory in Michigan, Wisconsin or North Carolina.

Elon Musk (Getty)

Interstate Priorities gave People Over Party a $7.7 million grant, accounting for all its revenue that year, according to Interstate’s tax return. Interstate, in turn, received all $10.1 million of its income from Building America’s Future, that group’s filing shows.

Musk has poured millions into Building America’s Future, a dark money group. The Wall Street Journal traced tens of millions of its 2022 dollars to him. An unidentified donor contributed $74.5 million in 2024, but Sludge could not confirm whether Musk provided that money.

People Over Party paid SYNAPS GROUP $5.9 million for ballot-access work. Another $522,437 went to the firm of Republican operative Paul Hamrick, whose involvement Floodlight reported in August 2024.

Other ties to Musk’s political network emerged through Interstate Priorities. Director Ray Zaborney’s firm received about $1.7 million from America PAC, while Interstate paid $420,000 to a firm launched by two America PAC advisers.

The financial records establish a connection between West’s ballot-access effort and Musk’s political network, though they do not establish that Musk personally directed or funded the effort.

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