Soccer Player Jesús de Miguel Dies at 30 After On-Field Collision With Goalkeeper | VIDEO

Spanish police have opened an investigation, though a prosecutor says criminal charges are unlikely.

*Police in Spain are investigating the death of CD Tenerife forward Jesús de Miguel, who died Tuesday at age 30 following a collision with FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono during Monday’s match.

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The collision occurred in the final minutes of the second-division game. Owono raced nearly to midfield to meet a long ball and crashed into de Miguel, according to TMZ via Yahoo Sports. He fell onto his back, clutching his midsection. This incident prompted both clubs to abandon the match.

De Miguel was hospitalized in intensive care following the collision. Tenerife initially reported that he was in serious but stable condition. His condition later worsened, and he died Tuesday morning. The club attributed his death to cardiac arrest.

Jesús de Miguel/YouTube screenshot

The National Police investigation is standard procedure, according to the Associated Press. Spanish authorities must investigate deaths that are not clearly due to natural causes, including accidents. Santa Cruz de Tenerife’s top prosecutor, José Luis Sánchez-Jáuregui, told EFE he does not expect charges because the injury occurred during the game.

“There are no words of comfort; there is absolutely nothing that can alleviate this feeling overflowing with sadness,” Tenerife wrote in a translated statement.

Fans will have an opportunity to pay their respects Saturday at Tenerife’s home stadium, where players and club staff are also planning a farewell, Entertainment Weekly reports. At his family’s request, de Miguel’s body will be returned to his hometown of Navahermosa, in Spain’s Toledo province.

“We need to give Demi the tribute he deserves,” said Tenerife president Felipe Miñambres. “And from that point on we will always carry him in our hearts.”

De Miguel’s family thanked supporters and requested “the utmost respect for their privacy in these terrible moments.”

Watch the moment de Miguel and goalkeeper Jesús Owono collided during Monday’s match in the video below.

BREAKING: Spanish football club CD Tenerife confirms that forward Jesus de Miguel has died after a hard tackle by FC Andorra’s goalkeeper during yesterday’s match pic.twitter.com/3WYdQJIjIz — WBC24 (@WBC24News) November 3, 2026

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