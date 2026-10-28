Jason Lee Reads Piers Morgan for Filth Over Meghan Markle: ‘Y’all Killed Your Own Princess’

The media personality accused the British press of targeting Meghan because she is a Black woman, pointing to how tabloids hounded Diana.

Jason Lee attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage)

*Jason Lee did not hold back on “Piers Morgan Uncensored.” During a heated panel about Meghan Markle’s response to allegations against her father, the media personality and Stockton City Council member accused Morgan and the British press of targeting her because she is a Black woman.

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“You want to frame her as this nasty, conniving, manipulative, maniacal black woman that came in to take down the royals when y’all killed your own princess,” Lee said in a clip shared on X. “So what are you talking about? Come on now.”

The debate centered on Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle Sr. Her brother, Thomas Markle Jr., has accused him of possessing child sex abuse images, and Thomas Sr. has denied the claims, EURweb reported. Meghan said in a statement that she kept her father away from her children “to protect them.”

Lee said Meghan had already done the right thing. “She reported her father. She distanced him from her kid. She doesn’t have anything to do with him,” he said. “I just don’t understand how everything goes back to blaming Meghan.”

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex meet fans at Government House in Melbourne, Australia — Photo by filedimage/Depositphotos

He told Morgan he was tired of the pattern. “Every time we talk about Meghan Markle, it’s like anything anybody else does is, what did she do? What did she not do? And it’s like, damn, the black woman doesn’t ever get a break,” Lee said.

Morgan pushed back. “What has her skin color got to do with it?” he asked.

“Her skin color has to do with everything,” Lee fired back. “When we talk about Meghan Markle in this context, in any context that I’ve ever been on a show with you, it’s been about race. I called it out every time. You know that.”

Lee then turned to the royal family’s own history. He noted that Queen Camilla was romantically involved with King Charles while he was still a prince and married to Diana. “Your queen literally was the side chick to the king,” Lee said.

“We’ve seen what happened with Princess Diana, and I just don’t want to see it happen with Meghan,” he added. “You know, we saw the press over there kill Princess Diana.”

Morgan dismissed that claim as a “lie.” But Lee’s assessment is hard to argue with.

I don't have a clue who this guy is, but it's wild how he took all four of them down by himself! Mad respect to him! 🤯🔥 pic.twitter.com/P7wYSfStxN — Un Jour sans moi (@UnJourSansMoi) October 28, 2026

For years, British tabloids turned Diana into the most valuable photo subject in the world. They chased her through her marriage, her separation from Charles, and the public fallout over his affair with Camilla. They even followed her during private moments with her two sons.

That hunger for images followed her to Paris in 1997. At the time, rumors swirled that she was pregnant by Dodi Fayed. A romance between the mother of a future king and a Muslim man was tabloid gold. Photographers pursued their car into a Paris tunnel, where it crashed, killing Diana and Fayed.

The official record supports Lee. In 2008, a British inquest jury ruled that Diana was unlawfully killed, Hello! reported. Jurors blamed the grossly negligent driving of both her chauffeur, Henri Paul, and the paparazzi chasing the car. A police investigation found no evidence for conspiracy theories about the royals or tampered brakes.

So if the press bears no responsibility, who does? Without photographers on their tail, would the car have been racing through that tunnel at all? That is the million-dollar question Morgan avoided.

Lee’s race argument also deserves a closer look. In February, police arrested Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the former Prince Andrew, on suspicion of misconduct in public office tied to his dealings with Jeffrey Epstein, NPR reported. King Charles had already stripped him of his royal titles. Andrew has denied wrongdoing and has not been charged.

Yet Morgan has never demanded that Andrew’s daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, answer publicly for their father. In 2023, he was photographed socializing with both princesses while still attacking Meghan.

Meghan reported her concerns and kept her children safe. Lee’s question to Morgan still stands.

“What is it that she should have done beyond what she did to hold her own father accountable?” he asked.

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