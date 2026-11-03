EURweb | Black News, Culture, Entertainment & More

Black News, Black Culture, Black People Forever | EURweb

Boxing

Jake Paul to Fight Cedric Doumbe on Christmas Eve

The eight-round cruiserweight bout marks Paul’s first fight since his loss to Anthony Joshua.
Add EUR on Google
Jake Paul (post fight with Tyson) - screenshot
Jake Paul (post fight with Tyson) – screenshot

*Jake Paul will return to the ring on December 24 against French MMA standout Cedric Doumbe, marking his first fight since Anthony Joshua broke his jaw.

0:00 / 0:00

The matchup grew out of an old callout. Paul reminded fans of it when he revealed his opponent, per TMZ. “Cedric Douchebag was calling me out two years ago after knocking some dude out in nine seconds,” Paul said. “Well, Douchebag, now you get your chance.”

Doumbe brings far more experience in other combat sports than in boxing. His lone pro boxing appearance ended in a win back in 2015. He earned multiple world titles in kickboxing before switching to MMA in 2021. Since 2023, the 34-year-old has taken two of three MMA bouts. He was born in Cameroon and represents France.

Paul, meanwhile, is returning from a serious injury sustained in his December loss to Joshua. The damage required several operations. Doctors removed teeth and inserted titanium plates, and the healing process dragged on.

Jake Paul to Fight Cedric Doumbe on Christmas Eve
Cedric Doumbe/YouTube screenshot

Scroll to continue reading

RECENT News

Some even questioned whether he would fight again. Paul acknowledged the wear and tear but warned Doumbe about the rules of this contest.

“I’m rusty, my jaw is janky and I don’t have kickboxing world titles like you do,” Paul said. “But guess what, this isn’t kickboxing mon ami. This is BOXING.”

Following the Joshua defeat, Paul lost his place in the WBA cruiserweight rankings. He entered those rankings in July 2025 by defeating former champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. He was removed in January. His pro record stands at 12-2, with Tommy Fury handing him his other loss.

Doumbe and Paul’s bout will go eight rounds at cruiserweight. It is professionally sanctioned, and each fighter will use 10-ounce gloves.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Jemele Hill: ‘White Women Do Not Own Blonde Hair’ | WATCH

Sign up for our Free daily newsletter HERE

About Ny MaGee

Ny MaGee is a Chicago-born entertainment journalist, filmmaker, and media producer with over 20 years of experience in Hollywood. A graduate of Columbia College Chicago with a background in film production, she has worked across film, television, publicity, and digital media. Ny’s bylines appear in outlets such as TheGrio, MovieWeb, Emmys.com and BET, where she covers film, TV, celebrity interviews, and pop culture.

Tell Us What’s on Your Mind!

Tell us what we’re doing right and wrong. Tell us what you want from EURweb.

Send Us Feedback

Sign Up for Our Free Daily Newsletter

Subscribe to the EURweb.com newsletter and qualify to win a $100 Amazon Gift Card! We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story.

Subscribe

Never miss another exclusive.

The latest news, exclusives, Founder Voices and more delivered to you.

Follow EURweb on Google

You’ll also like…