Ina Garten’s Secret to Seriously Crispy Bacon Is a Pantry Staple

The Barefoot Contessa's new cookbook dusts thick-cut bacon with flour before it goes into the oven.

Bacon slice being cooked in frying pan (Credit: Depositphotos)

*Ina Garten has a simple trick for bacon with extra crunch, and it starts with a dusting of flour. Her “Seriously Crispy Bacon” appears in “Simply Ina,” her first new cookbook in four years, The Kitchn reports.

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The book is built for home cooks short on time. Garten sorts its recipes into four groups: barely cooking, shortcut, make-ahead, and really fast.

Her bacon recipe calls for Wondra flour and thick-cut strips. Here’s how it works:

Lay 12 strips of bacon side by side on a cutting board.

Using a sifter, lightly coat the top of each strip with Wondra, then turn them over and coat the second side.

Shake off any extra flour and move the strips to a baking sheet lined with foil. Keep them snug but not touching.

Bake at 400 degrees for 12 minutes. Turn the strips and return them to the oven for another 5 to 10 minutes.

Credit: Depositphotos

Don’t have Wondra on hand? The oven alone can still deliver crisp results with far less cleanup than a skillet, as EURweb previously reported.

That method, shared by MarthaStewart.com, also uses a 400°F oven. Cover rimmed baking sheets with parchment or foil, then spread the bacon out in one layer. Regular slices need about 15 to 18 minutes, while thicker cuts take a little longer. Rotating the pans midway helps everything cook evenly.

For an even crunchier finish, set the strips on a wire rack placed over the pan so the fat can drip away. “Use the wire rack for crispier bacon and drain the bacon fat from the baking sheet,” the site advises.

Once the bacon is done, let it rest on paper towels. Then pour the leftover grease into a jar and chill it. It adds smoky flavor to eggs and roasted vegetables.

Crispy bacon works well beyond breakfast. Crumble it over macaroni and cheese, toss it into pasta with peas, layer it in a sandwich, or add it to grilled corn for a salty kick.

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