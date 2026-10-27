Black Gynecologists Back Hormone Therapy for Menopause Symptoms

Doctors at the woman-owned Charlotte practice also share lifestyle tips for managing menopause symptoms.

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*Femelle Gynecology and Wellness is backing new guidance from the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

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According to the news release, the organization now strongly recommends hormone therapy as the first-line treatment for hot flashes, night sweats, and other sleep disturbances. The woman-owned Charlotte practice, formerly known as Femwell Gynecology and Wellness, is sharing the message during Menopause Awareness Month.

“We wholeheartedly support new data that backs hormone replacement therapy for the treatment of menopausal symptoms,” said Dr. E. Nicole Parson, a board-certified OB/GYN and the practice’s co-founder. “As always, we would recommend that women talk with their doctors to explore the appropriateness of using these therapies based on their individual medical history.”

Menopause occurs as estrogen and progesterone levels drop. Symptoms can include mood changes, weight gain, hot flashes, and vaginal dryness, along with a higher risk of osteoporosis and heart problems. In the U.S., women reach menopause at 51 or 52 on average. According to AARP, Black women often reach it earlier, face more intense symptoms for longer, and encounter wider gaps in care.

MENOPAUSE Concept. Chart with keywords and icons on white background. (Credit: iStock)

The transition period, known as perimenopause, usually starts in a woman’s mid-to-late 40s, though some symptoms can appear sooner. It lasts about four years on average.

Along with hormone therapy, Femelle’s doctors recommend several lifestyle changes. Citing the Mayo Clinic, they suggest a balanced, anti-inflammatory diet, like the Mediterranean diet, that delivers enough calcium and vitamin D for bone health. Tracking hot flash triggers such as alcohol, caffeine, spicy foods, and ultra-processed foods can also help.

Quitting smoking and adding strength training a few times a week can protect bones and ease symptoms. For women who can’t use hormone therapy, the practice points to FDA-approved non-hormonal options such as fezolinetant, certain low-dose antidepressants and gabapentin.

Family nurse practitioner Solange Burton wants women to know support is available. “Menopause is not a curse word, and life is not over when you begin feeling signs of menopause,” she said. “A common myth about menopause is that there is no help or treatment plans available. We’re here to help and restore confidence, one woman at a time.”

Parson and Dr. Tiffany Bates met in 2013 during their medical residencies at East Carolina University. After years with major health systems in Charlotte, they opened Femelle’s first location in South Charlotte in early 2025. The practice pairs traditional gynecology with lifestyle medicine and mental health support. Learn more here.

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