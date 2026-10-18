NewsBits: Halle Berry Lists $12M Mansion, Eva Marcille Sued, Kordell Stewart Confronts Decades Old Rumor | WATCH

Berry's custody dispute continues, Marcille faces HOA allegations, and Stewart revisits a controversy in a new HBO documentary.

Halle Berry – via Depositphotos

*Today’s NewsBits brings three Hollywood stories involving high-profile names and personal controversies. Halle Berry is selling her Hollywood Hills mansion amid a custody dispute with ex-husband Olivier Martinez. Former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Eva Marcille faces a lawsuit from her homeowners association, while ex-NFL quarterback Kordell Stewart addresses decades-old rumors in an upcoming HBO documentary.

Halle Berry Lists Hollywood Hills Mansion Amid Custody Dispute

Halle Berry is putting her Hollywood Hills estate on the market for nearly $12 million as her legal battle with former husband Olivier Martinez continues.

According to TMZ, the Oscar-winning actress listed the Sunset Strip property earlier this month for $11,995,000, just days after Martinez sought a temporary restraining order and primary custody of their 13-year-old son, Maceo.

The five-bedroom, six-bathroom estate spans approximately 5,900 square feet across three structures on more than 25,000 square feet of land.

Halle Berry is selling her Los Angeles, California home for $11.995 million! The listing comes amid her custody fight with Olivier Martinez, whose allegation she attacked their son Halle denies. Sell the house .. send the kid back .. go on a long vacation 🫣 Seems like those child support checks are about to stop. — Amunet (@VintageSitcoms) October 17, 2026

Originally built in 1926, the property includes a three-bedroom main residence, guesthouse and separate studio.

Luxury amenities include a massage room, gym, bar with kitchenette, swimming pool, spa, fire pit, pizza oven and meditation garden.

The listing comes during a contentious custody dispute.

Martinez alleges Berry choked their son during an argument involving a virtual reality video game. Berry denies attacking Maceo and contends Martinez is misrepresenting the incident.

A judge has ruled that Maceo may testify during an upcoming custody hearing, although his testimony will be limited to the restraining order request.

The property also has a connection to Berry’s past relationship drama. It was the location of Martinez’s widely reported Thanksgiving 2012 altercation with Berry’s former boyfriend, Gabriel Aubry.

No connection between the home sale and the custody proceedings has been established.

Eva Marcille Faces Lawsuit Over Atlanta Home Maintenance

Eva Marcille is facing legal trouble involving her Atlanta residence.

The former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast member has been sued by her homeowners association over alleged violations of neighborhood maintenance requirements.

According to a lawsuit reported by TMZ, the association claims Marcille received multiple notices concerning the upkeep of her five-bedroom, five-bathroom home, reportedly valued at $1.8 million.

The alleged violations include untreated weeds, unmowed grass, inoperable vehicles in the driveway, vehicle registration issues and trash cans left in public view.

The HOA claims Marcille was given opportunities to correct the problems but failed to comply.

It is now seeking more than $22,000 in unpaid assessments and fines, along with a court order requiring the property to meet community standards.

Marcille had not responded to the lawsuit at the time of the report.

Kordell Stewart Addresses Decades-Old Rumors in HBO Documentary

Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kordell Stewart is revisiting a controversy that followed him from professional football into his marriage to reality television personality Porsha Williams.

Stewart is the subject of HBO’s upcoming documentary “Kordell Stewart: Slash & Burn,” premiering October 27 on HBO and HBO Max.

The film examines Stewart’s NFL career and the damage caused by false rumors that surfaced in 1998, alleging he had been arrested for inappropriate sexual conduct with another man in a Pittsburgh park.

The alleged arrest never occurred, but the speculation persisted for years.

“To try to destroy someone because of a damn game of football, bro,” Stewart says in the documentary trailer.

Stewart’s marriage to Williams brought renewed attention to the rumors.

The couple married in 2011, appeared together on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” and divorced in 2013.

During a 2013 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Williams addressed the speculation.

“First things first, whether he was gay or down-low, that has nothing to do with why we broke up,” she said.

Williams attributed their split to problems with how she was treated, while Stewart repeatedly denied the rumors.

NewsBits

From Halle Berry’s ongoing custody dispute to Eva Marcille’s neighborhood lawsuit and Kordell Stewart’s documentary, today’s NewsBits highlights the personal challenges that can follow celebrities beyond the spotlight.

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