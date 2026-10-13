Halle Berry’s Son Wants to Address Judge in Custody Fight

Olivier Martinez calls Berry's emergency filing retaliatory and accuses her of misleading the court about their son's care.

Olivier Martinez and Halle Berry at the Silver Rose Awards Gala, Beverly Hills Hotel, Beverly Hills, CA. 04-17-11 / Depositphotos

*Halle Berry’s 13-year-old son, Maceo, wants a chance to speak directly to the judge in his parents’ escalating custody fight. That’s according to new court documents filed by his father, Olivier Martinez, TMZ reports.

Martinez claims Maceo photographed Berry after an alleged physical altercation at her home on Sept. 26. According to the filing, the teen had raised similar complaints before but felt no one took them seriously. This time, Martinez says, his son wanted proof.

Martinez argues that Maceo deserves to share his side before the court makes any further decisions. The boy reportedly wants to tell the judge where he would like to live and what allegedly happened at his mother’s home.

Martinez also pushed back on Berry’s Oct. 5 emergency filing, calling it “retaliatory.” He disputes her claim that he blocked their son’s medical care, saying the boy’s doctors advised against medication and Berry knew it. He accuses her of pushing a “false narrative.”

The dispute erupted earlier this month when Martinez obtained a temporary restraining order. He alleges Maceo told him Berry choked him during an argument over a virtual reality game. Martinez also asked for sole custody of their son.

Berry has denied the allegation, saying she and Maceo were roughhousing. Still, Martinez’s earlier filing included a text he says Berry sent the next day. “I feel terrible about what happened last night as I know he does as well,” she allegedly wrote.

None of the claims have been proven, and no court has found that Berry abused her son. According to TMZ, she has completed a parenting class the court ordered her to take.

Berry and Martinez married in 2013, separated in 2015, and finalized their divorce in 2023. They currently share joint legal and physical custody of their son.

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